Hello, I am Artūras, an artist from Lithuania who creates sculptures and assemblages from scrap metal.

For my creations, I use items that no one needs or their fragments, which can be found in scrap metal shops or flea markets. Thanks to my imagination, they take on a new form, as if reincarnated, transformed, and become a new body already in artistic expression. I feel a kind of relief when I bring something with its history already condemned to destruction to a new life. I always try to create a character that carries a positive emotional charge and a sense of surprise.

More info: artistartas.com

Playboy Rabbit

The sculpture is for adults. It is not a toy or a game object. This sculpture meets all the criteria necessary for love games. At first glance, the sculpture does not promise anything suspicious, but it is very deceptive. It’s actually a bunny with a hiding place inside. It can hold a wide variety of tools for love games. The inside is covered with velour. Specially sewn ruby-colored insert. It provides aesthetics and comfort. There is a switch in the bunny’s head that turns on his eyes. They pulsate pink light thanks to a programmed microchemistry. This is a great and non-standard solution for those who do not lack fantasy in the field of love. This is your fantasy rabbit.

Musical Fish

This is the second fish I’ve used parts of a musical instrument to make, so it’s like a music-loving or musical fish. The base is dominated by copper, but there are also details made of brass and stainless steel. All parts are interconnected with screws.

Ship Captain

I assembled the sculpture from various found objects. The main detail that determined the theme of this sculpture was a bronze propeller that I bought at a flea market. Then I looked for details to make an octopus. Main parts: lamp cover, bronze vase, set of flexible metal hoses with magnetic tips, which are used in car repair. Since the sculpture is assembled from various metals, it was necessary to give it a general shade. I used spray paint, acrylic and varnish, giving it a hint of green patina. The sculpture depicts the remains of a long-sunken ship, which is guarded by an octopus. This is his home, now he is the captain of the ship.

T-Rex

T-rex became the subject I took up. Two identical parts of a motorcycle that I found in a junkyard dictated the idea to create a tyrannosaurus. I have wanted to make a dinosaur sculpture for a long time. And I managed to embody everyone’s favorite T-rex. It took me about two months to create the sculpture. I didn’t use welding, so I had to think carefully about how to connect the body parts. I took the longest time making the tail and head. One of the motorcycle parts I used to create the tyrannosaurus head was chipped. But I used it as an advantage to give the dinosaur more aggression. But still, he’s more likable than scary.

Helicopter(Dragonfly)

Personally, a dragonfly reminds me of a helicopter. I created this sculpture guided by that thought. I have mentioned before that I like unexpected solutions. It was the same this time. I even made a helicopter landing pad. I think this solution will surprise you and give you a dose of good humor.

Toad(Family)

I create sculptures and assemblages from metal. I make stuff from found objects. My toad is made of ,,JAWA ”motorcycle fuel tank, shock absorbers, front legs made of ,,Harley Davidson” motorcycle brakes and clutch handles, the hind legs are the aluminum oars of the boat. Glass bubbles are medical cups placed on the back when you have pneumonia. Eyes are also made of them. Some parts are welded, others are riveted and bolted together. The body is painted with aerosol paint followed by acrylic. Finally covered with glossy varnish. The toad looks like it has come out of the water. She is heavy and weighs 16kg.

Mosquito

This mosquito is not simple. It is a combination of metal and modern technology. It has software installed in its head and tail. The blood-sucking effect is clearly visible when the cable is connected to the mains. The mosquito itself was collected from a car, motorcycle, scooter and other found objects.

My big mosquito

Heart

This is a sculpture I made from motorcycles, a car and other found parts. The topic came intuitively while looking at a part of a motorcycle engine, the shape of which seemed to me to be similar to a heart. The idea that we are not alone in the universe has long troubled mankind. I also believe in this and it is no coincidence that it is reflected in my work. I am fascinated by mechanisms, robots. This sculpture reminds us of something from the future. It’s like a mutated machine heart reminiscent of robot wars. Let’s immerse ourselves in the world of fantasy…

Flight

This time I chose an unconventional choice of material for me. A bird was born from field implements and tools. I joined the parts with semi-automatic MIG welding. I used a stone pick, plow and metal forks used in agriculture to create the sculpture. The result was excellent. It’s a bird that seems to be trying to take off.

Tartar

Another idea how you can turn an unnecessary item into a special accessory in your home interior. This is a meat grinder I bought at a flea market in Germany. Then came the idea to present the meat grinder together with the tartar, in this case made from motorcycle and bicycle chains. I replaced the minced meat with a set of metal wrenches, spark plugs, pliers, and springs. This is a sculpture for fans of meat tartar with special spices.

Military Man

Military man create from motorcycle, car and other found objects from metal. The parts of the sculpture are connected without using welding.

Echoes Of War

This cannon was assembled from objects found in a scrap yard. This time I went after the brass and bronze waste section. I managed to find some things that I liked, which suggested the theme for this sculpture. I already had all the necessary elements, so all that remained was to properly connect them together.

Table lamp Octopus

I used a part of the body of a Russian samovar to create the lamp. I bought the glass cover at a flea market. It didn’t match the diameter, so some of the glass had to be ground down to fit nicely on the metal ring. I made the legs of the lamp from 3mm aluminum tape. I left the natural colors of the metal, leaving room for fantasy. The octopus sculpture is a great choice for lovers of non-standard solutions.

Flute Solo

I had bought a table lamp at the flea market, but I didn’t like her hood, draped in material. I decided to transform it into a steampunk style lamp. For that purpose, I used the musical instrument “flute” and part of the vacuum cleaner body. The lamp cover is connected in two parts. An openwork ornament gives the lamp shade additional beauty. It is adapted from another lamp. I changed the power cord to another one more in line with the vintage style. I absolutely loved the end result.

Table lamp Harley

Used lamp housing,, Harley Davidson,, and brake handle, part of a bicycle handle and other details from auto and motorcycle equipment.

