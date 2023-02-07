I Create Paintings With Charcoal And Salt And The Result Is Whimsical (18 Pics)

Cotton paper, charcoal from fruit seeds, salt and water: here's what I use to make my watercolors! I started just a few weeks ago. First with "classic" colors, then I quickly moved to colors with much more texture. And I discovered charcoal pigments. I had no idea black could be so versatile and expressive!

The charcoal pigments are made from fruit seeds (grape, cherry, peach...) and though they are all black, they each show their own subtle tint. Some blacks are neutral, some are blueish, some have a brownish hue. The salt adds a lot of texture and some snowflakes effect, which can also vary a lot. It's always a great surprise when the painting is dry, you never know what you're gonna get!

Here are some of the paintings I made since December 2022, I hope you like them.

More info: mariesophiegermain.art