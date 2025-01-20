I Am A Designer, And Here Are My Knitted Toys (4 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

I am a designer Olya Oslopova. I live in a village in Kazakhstan. I love winter with its frosts and snowstorms. When there is a blizzard and heavy snowfall outside, and you are sitting next to your grandmother. I am sitting and listening to her knitting needles ringing. She spun yarn herself and knitted socks for the whole family.

There was a spindle and wool nearby. And my grandmother was knitting cozy and warm socks in a chair. Next to the wool were large bags with balls of yarn. Even now I remember and tears of joy come to my eyes. I even remember the smell of her cookies.

It is truly magic for me. I played with yarn for a very long time and chose different balls of yarn.

Then and now I wanted her to knit me a doll from yarn. Then my grandmother made me a doll from yarn, She knitted it and gave it to me as a gift. I am delighted with what I saw even now. How did she do it?

And she just said that she had magic knitting needles and yarn.

She also said that you can’t offend the knitting needles. You have to keep them and say thank you to them. Grandma had a lot of knitting needles!!! And she treated them with respect.

I used to iron them when grandma wasn’t around and ask for the knitting needles so that they could help me knit socks like that.

Now that I’ve grown up and have magic knitting needles. I’m grateful to grandma for cozy winter evenings. I can knit a cute toy myself and just give it to charity. Or just give it to children. I see how much joy there is in their eyes. The kids are all in love with my knitted toys.

This is how I can express my gratitude to my grandma! Thank you, my dear, for teaching me to knit. I love knitting. It’s like breathing. So it’s all worth it!

