ADVERTISEMENT

In the tattoo world, Ric is an artist who is getting a lot of attention for his amazing and super-realistic designs. Known as ric.ink_ on Instagram, he has more than 1,650 followers who love his surreal and detailed tattoos. His work combines skill and creativity, making his tattoos look like real photos etched into the skin.

What makes Ric special is his ability to create tattoos with incredible texture, shading, and depth. Each piece he creates shows his meticulous attention to detail and his commitment to pushing the boundaries of tattoo art. Even with a smaller following, Ric's talent shines through in every tattoo, proving that he's a rising star in the tattoo community.

More info: Instagram