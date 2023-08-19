Now, there’s nothing wrong with having a great work ethic. Working hard can be rewarding and satisfying, especially when it translates to higher pay, promotions and greater opportunities within your company. However, there’s a big difference between being invested in your job and being a workaholic. Many of these “LinkedInfluencers” tout the advantages of missing important events in their children’s lives, skipping out on holidays, working while sick and working overtime because “the hustle never stops.”

To learn more about hustle culture, we reached out to Danielle Clemente, Creative Consultant and Founder of the Her Messy Bun Podcast and Consciously Creative. Danielle explains hustle culture as “when you put work above everything including your mental health, available energy, rest, family and personal time.”

“Hustle culture is filled with unsustainable practices that perpetuate the idea that you live to work, rather work to live,” she continued. Danielle also noted that hustle culture can negative impact our lives for many reasons, including causing burnout, forcing people to try and meet unrealistic deadlines or expectations at any or all costs, and affecting how we see ourselves in the world.”