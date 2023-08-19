You should be grinding 24/7. Days of rest are for the weak and those who don't deserve success. Forget caring about your friends and family members; your career is your family now. If you’re not waking up at 4am and drinking protein shakes to save time, you’re never going to have the life you’ve dreamed of.

We’re all familiar with this kind of toxic messaging. We’ve seen the posts on social media and heard the “motivational speeches” on YouTube. But if you’re interested in calling out hustle culture, rather than succumbing to the pressure to be a girlboss or hustle bro, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below. We’ve gathered some of the cringiest posts from the LinkedIn Lunatics subreddit, so enjoy scrolling through and keep reading to find a conversation with the founder of Her Messy Bun, Danielle Clemente!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hustle Lords Are Back!

Hustle Lords Are Back!

tanaypratap Report

7points
POST
The Silly Stellar Jay
The Silly Stellar Jay
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel bad for the stylist/barber trying to do their job.

1
1point
reply
#2

Dude Dies And Is Back To Work In 5 Hours

Dude Dies And Is Back To Work In 5 Hours

SemiprivatePeruvian Report

6points
POST
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His last name does contain the word “gag”. So you were forewarned.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Bill Gates

Bill Gates

The_Wisest_of_Fools Report

5points
POST

What was once a professional site used for networking and searching for jobs, LinkedIn seems to have gone off the rails in recent years. Instead of simple posts about people celebrating being at their current job for 5 years, the site is now filled with toxic advice and “professionals” bragging about their commitment to their work ethic. That’s why groups like LinkedIn Lunatics have begun surfacing. This subreddit, which describes itself as “for insufferable LinkedIn content,” has been around since 2019 and has amassed 324k members, or “LinkedIn Premium Members.”

“Scroll through LinkedIn and you will find a mix of rampant virtue signaling, cringeworthy titles, and stories that could come from r/thathappened,” the moderators explain in the community’s About section. “This subreddit is for sharing and discussing these LinkedIn characters.” From facepalm worthy posts to the worst advice you could ever imagine, this group has it all!
#4

Work Life Balance Isn't For People In Their 20's!!!

Work Life Balance Isn't For People In Their 20's!!!

Pink_elephant- Report

4points
POST
#5

You’re Wasting Time On Food When You Could Be Working On Your Second Hustle

You’re Wasting Time On Food When You Could Be Working On Your Second Hustle

AngryPlankton Report

4points
POST
The Silly Stellar Jay
The Silly Stellar Jay
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So....take time/cost out of my paltry salary...for what exactly?

0
0points
reply
#6

Dude Puts Himself As Investor For Every Stock He Owns

Dude Puts Himself As Investor For Every Stock He Owns

Marineray Report

3points
POST

Now, there’s nothing wrong with having a great work ethic. Working hard can be rewarding and satisfying, especially when it translates to higher pay, promotions and greater opportunities within your company. However, there’s a big difference between being invested in your job and being a workaholic. Many of these “LinkedInfluencers” tout the advantages of missing important events in their children’s lives, skipping out on holidays, working while sick and working overtime because “the hustle never stops.”

To learn more about hustle culture, we reached out to Danielle Clemente, Creative Consultant and Founder of the Her Messy Bun Podcast and Consciously Creative. Danielle explains hustle culture as “when you put work above everything including your mental health, available energy, rest, family and personal time.”

“Hustle culture is filled with unsustainable practices that perpetuate the idea that you live to work, rather work to live,” she continued. Danielle also noted that hustle culture can negative impact our lives for many reasons, including causing burnout, forcing people to try and meet unrealistic deadlines or expectations at any or all costs, and affecting how we see ourselves in the world.”
#7

Gotta Find A Way To Stand Out

Gotta Find A Way To Stand Out

InvestingWithFactset Report

3points
POST
The Silly Stellar Jay
The Silly Stellar Jay
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Translation "Willing to kill myself for the good of the company"

0
0points
reply
#8

I Finally Have Something To Contribute To This Community

I Finally Have Something To Contribute To This Community

dreemkiller Report

3points
POST
#9

My Friend Sent This To Me, Caption: "Wow. This Company Just Invented The Lunch Break"

My Friend Sent This To Me, Caption: "Wow. This Company Just Invented The Lunch Break"

herpesfreesince93_ Report

3points
POST

“It’s harmful on so many different levels, and it has the ability to affect anyone,” Danielle told Bored Panda. “Hustle culture is sneaky, because the idea to hustle is also tied to the idea of working hard or that you have to hustle in order to get what you want. The word hustle itself is defined as constant movement or forcing movement, so when applied to entrepreneurs (especially neurodivergent creatives) it’s extremely detrimental to your wellbeing.”
#10

This Upset Me Just As Much Seven Years Ago As It Does Today. Choose Momentum Not The Movies

This Upset Me Just As Much Seven Years Ago As It Does Today. Choose Momentum Not The Movies

WhatAmIDoingHere05 Report

3points
POST
Jena R
Jena R
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Funny, looks like he's on social media-- bragging. So productive.

3
3points
reply
#11

Don’t Forget - No Friends

Don’t Forget - No Friends

TheSleepyBear_ Report

3points
POST
#12

"Yellow Flag" To Not Work For Free Before Your Start Date

"Yellow Flag" To Not Work For Free Before Your Start Date

judgemyaccent-throwa Report

3points
POST

Danielle also says that most of us have participated in hustle culture at one point or another, due to how normalized it’s become. “If you ever went to school sick because your parents couldn't take off work, if you ever worked for a company that only allowed so many sick days or time off, if you ever went to a university that failed you if you missed too many days, if you ever got road rage… The examples are endless,” she shared. “I think the majority unknowingly participate because of how ingrained it is into people's everyday lives. Once you start realizing that there’s an alternative way to work and live, you start seeing how many things are tied to it.”
#13

Lunatic From Blind, Thought They Belonged Here

Lunatic From Blind, Thought They Belonged Here

kinwaa Report

3points
POST
ЛеснойКороль(they/he)🇺🇦🇷🇺
ЛеснойКороль(they/he)🇺🇦🇷🇺
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

man, i don’t know if you’ll ever believe this, but some of us…. ARE POOR! *scandalous gasp* /s

1
1point
reply
#14

“I’m On Vacation But With A Hotel Lobby So Nice, How Can I Not Work?”

“I’m On Vacation But With A Hotel Lobby So Nice, How Can I Not Work?”

highinanxiety Report

3points
POST
#15

Because Your Professional Network Really Needs To Know This

Because Your Professional Network Really Needs To Know This

hereforgossip17 Report

3points
POST

But we’re not all doomed to a life of perpetuating hustle culture forever. “What I teach burnt out creatives and entrepreneurs, is that there’s an alternative way to work, there are simple solutions to everything,” Danielle shared. “On the small scale it looks different for everyone, but when you zoom out and look at the big picture, it’s all about learning to work around your different energy levels and as I call it – Work Intuitively.”
#16

Alright Which One Of You A**holes Posted This?

Alright Which One Of You A**holes Posted This?

SPARTAN-Jai-006 Report

3points
POST
RedCorvette
RedCorvette
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He looks like he needs sleep

0
0points
reply
#17

“Embrace The Grind Because There Is No Other Way”

“Embrace The Grind Because There Is No Other Way”

ValenBeano89 Report

3points
POST
#18

Sorry Kids, Gotta Hustle

Sorry Kids, Gotta Hustle

miggadabigganig Report

3points
POST
ЛеснойКороль(they/he)🇺🇦🇷🇺
ЛеснойКороль(they/he)🇺🇦🇷🇺
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

no, you won’t remember the lives your children have led because YOU WERENT THERE

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

Danielle recommends “creating an intuitive work schedule, filled with simple strategies that honors how your brain works. An example of this, I’ve been teaching for years and has helped so many creatives and large creators, is to break up your days into themes and then always start with the bare minimum, the easiest yes,” the expert explained. “Working in themed days prevents context shifting which then intern protects your current energy levels, and allowing yourself to do the bare minimum first takes the pressure off of feeling like you have to stay busy, or constantly do more.”
#19

Run, You One Legged Pigeon. Run

Run, You One Legged Pigeon. Run

danetrain57 Report

3points
POST
#20

Others Take Vacation - I Take A Think Week. We Are Not The Same

Others Take Vacation - I Take A Think Week. We Are Not The Same

reddit.com Report

3points
POST
#21

Hustler Hustles His Son To Hustle

Hustler Hustles His Son To Hustle

camopanty Report

3points
POST
RedCorvette
RedCorvette
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet he couldn’t wait to put them in a nursing home

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Danielle also told Bored Panda a simple test we can all do to see where we’re at in the toxic hustle culture world. “If your idea of productivity is constantly trying to find ways to save time and energy, only to use that time to do more work, that’s part of the toxic hustle culture,” she noted. “I help creatives learn how to save time and energy, so they have time and energy to live more, and do the things they love.”

If you’d like to learn more about Danielle or gain more tips from her on combating hustle culture, be sure to visit Her Messy Bun
#22

What

What

marcosa89 Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#23

He Loved Being At His Office That Much

He Loved Being At His Office That Much

lurklyfing Report

2points
POST
#24

The Dystopian Future Where Daycare And Parental Leave Are Replaced With Babies At Your Workplace

The Dystopian Future Where Daycare And Parental Leave Are Replaced With Babies At Your Workplace

BLAZINGSORCERER199 Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Are you feeling inspired to finally use all of your PTO and actually take some time to rest out of spite, pandas? We hope you know how ridiculous all of these posts sound, so keep upvoting the ones that made you laugh. Let us know in the comments what the craziest things you’ve ever seen posted on LinkedIn were, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing how toxic LinkedIn is, look no further than right here
#25

Always Choose Linkedin Followers. Agree?

Always Choose Linkedin Followers. Agree?

its_black_panther1 Report

2points
POST
RedCorvette
RedCorvette
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Right… he bought tickets though

0
0points
reply
#26

Ouch

Ouch

midnightmovies88 Report

2points
POST
#27

I've Just One Question. Why?

I've Just One Question. Why?

tejawithoutmark Report

2points
POST
#28

Smh At All These Spoiled People Not Willing To Work For Half Their Market Worth For No Reason Smh

Smh At All These Spoiled People Not Willing To Work For Half Their Market Worth For No Reason Smh

infamouszgbgd Report

1point
POST
#29

Meet The Final Boss Of Linkedin

Meet The Final Boss Of Linkedin

JTPSL Report

1point
POST
#30

We're Not The Problem. The Candidates Are The Problem. Damn Wfh Ingrates

We're Not The Problem. The Candidates Are The Problem. Damn Wfh Ingrates

jaded_millenial Report

1point
POST
#31

People Ask Her How She Has Abs Any Time Of The Year, Apparently

People Ask Her How She Has Abs Any Time Of The Year, Apparently

AMW1987 Report

1point
POST
#32

How Romantic!

How Romantic!

cicithebawse Report

0points
POST
#33

Does This Count As Lunatic

Does This Count As Lunatic

Prior-Key6260 Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!