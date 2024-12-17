Internet Slams Husband’s “Depressing” Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: “I Would Cry”

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman expecting her second baby sparked serious concern after showing an underwhelming reaction from her husband. TikTok momfluencer Madison Kenda surprised her husband with news of their second pregnancy. The husband’s reaction was ruthlessly criticized, as some viewers even suggested couples counseling.

Taking to her TikTok page on December 12, Madison shared a video with an overlaid text that read: “Telling my husband I’m pregnant with baby No. 2.”

In the video, which has amassed nearly 744,000 views, Madison filmed herself standing in front of the camera holding her firstborn.

“My husband should be getting home from work in about five-10 minutes,” the TikToker proceeded to announce to her 71,000 followers.

She further revealed in the viral clip: “I’m about to tell him that I’m pregnant,” adding: “I got my son a big brother outfit that I think is just so cute.”

The self-proclaimed “Toddler Mom” was subsequently seen preparing the surprise to announce her second pregnancy to her husband, setting up a white gift box on her kitchen counter.

The box contained a stuffed animal, a pacifier, a onesie reading “Guess what?”, two positive pregnancy tests, and a sign that read: “Baby No. 2 Coming Soon.”

Before her husband was expected to arrive, Madison showed viewers her camera setup, laughing nervously as she explained her plan.

“He’s here I’m so nervous, oh my God,” the content creator admitted.

The soon-to-be-mom-of-two then walked toward the off-camera area of the video, as the sound of her husband’s footsteps echoed when he entered the home.

“You got me a present?” the husband was filmed asking, to which Madison quipped: “Yeah.”

The husband was filmed replying: “What do you mean?” before finally opening his surprise.

Upon opening the gift box, the husband was seen reacting with uncertainty, saying: “Oh man, really?”

After pacing for a moment, he regrouped and was heard saying: “Good, good, that’s amazing,” before hugging her and saying, “I love you.”

Madison later added overlays in the clip describing his shock and her emotional response, writing: “Absolutely shocked and needed time to process” and “Me, hormonal and crying.”

The TikToker wrote in the caption: “HE WAS SHOCKED TO SAY THE LEAST because it was definitely unexpected omg but we are so so over the moon excited.”

The husband’s reaction was ruthlessly criticized as some viewers even suggested couples counseling

The husband’s questionable reaction drew suspicions that something was off, as a TikToker commented: “‘Awh man, really?’ Asking if YOU were excited.. the one-arm hug.. Oof.”

A commentator asked: “Do you guys know each other?”

A netizen argued: “The fact that you were nervous to tell him was your sign. my husband knew every detail every time I took a test.”

“He knew before I tested, he saw the tests when I did. Try couples counseling response from mom.”

Madison promptly replied: “A sign of what lol? We weren’t trying to get pregnant bc we just had a baby so it was a shock.

“I was nervous bc having a surprise pregnancy is overwhelming. Try not being a troll.”

Someone else penned: “My feels would be hurt [for real].”

A separate individual chimed in: “I would legit cry if my husband reacted like this as if it’s not his fault lol.”

Two days later, Madison shared her mother’s heartwarming reaction on TikTok after revealing she was expecting her second child.

This time, the clip showed a seemingly more intimate reaction, as Madison’s mom was filmed embracing her.

She wrote in the caption: “My mom knows me so well she had a feeling I was pregnant before I even told her. I’m so thankful for my mommy she’s the best.”

The comments appeared to be more positive, as an observer wrote: “Now this is a great reaction idk bout dad but mom is the best.”

Two days later, Madison shared her mother’s heartwarming reaction

“This is so sweet,” a viewer shared.

Another cybernaut added: “She was so happy xx.”

Bored Panda has contacted Madison for comment.

Madison’s video continued to ignite divided reactions

