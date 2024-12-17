Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Internet Slams Husband’s “Depressing” Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: “I Would Cry”
Family, News

Internet Slams Husband’s “Depressing” Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: “I Would Cry”

A woman expecting her second baby sparked serious concern after showing an underwhelming reaction from her husband. TikTok momfluencer Madison Kenda surprised her husband with news of their second pregnancy. The husband’s reaction was ruthlessly criticized, as some viewers even suggested couples counseling.

Taking to her TikTok page on December 12, Madison shared a video with an overlaid text that read: “Telling my husband I’m pregnant with baby No. 2.”

Highlights
  • TikTok momfluencer Madison Kenda's husband was criticized for his unhappy reaction to pregnancy news.
  • Madison shared a TikTok video of her surprise pregnancy announcement that went viral with 744,000 views.
  • The husband’s reaction was ruthlessly criticized, as some viewers even suggested couples counseling.

In the video, which has amassed nearly 744,000 views, Madison filmed herself standing in front of the camera holding her firstborn.

“My husband should be getting home from work in about five-10 minutes,” the TikToker proceeded to announce to her 71,000 followers.

    A woman expecting her second baby sparked serious concern after showing an underwhelming reaction from her husband

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Image credits: _madisonkenda_

    She further revealed in the viral clip: “I’m about to tell him that I’m pregnant,” adding: “I got my son a big brother outfit that I think is just so cute.”

    The self-proclaimed “Toddler Mom” was subsequently seen preparing the surprise to announce her second pregnancy to her husband, setting up a white gift box on her kitchen counter. 

    The box contained a stuffed animal, a pacifier, a onesie reading “Guess what?”, two positive pregnancy tests, and a sign that read: “Baby No. 2 Coming Soon.” 

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Image credits: _madisonkenda_

    Before her husband was expected to arrive, Madison showed viewers her camera setup, laughing nervously as she explained her plan.

    “He’s here I’m so nervous, oh my God,” the content creator admitted.

    The soon-to-be-mom-of-two then walked toward the off-camera area of the video, as the sound of her husband’s footsteps echoed when he entered the home.

    TikTok momfluencer Madison Kenda surprised her husband with news of their second pregnancy

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Image credits: _madisonkenda_

    “You got me a present?” the husband was filmed asking, to which Madison quipped: “Yeah.”

    The husband was filmed replying: “What do you mean?” before finally opening his surprise.

    Upon opening the gift box, the husband was seen reacting with uncertainty, saying: “Oh man, really?” 

    @_madisonkenda_ Waited a whole 5 days to even tell him 😅😂😂 #momsoftiktok #newmom #motherhood #momtok #babiesoftiktok #firsttimemom #secondtimemom #pregnant #earlypregnancy #tellingmyhusbandimpregnant #babynumber2 #2under2 #pregnancyannouncement ♬ New Home – Frozen Silence

    After pacing for a moment, he regrouped and was heard saying: “Good, good, that’s amazing,” before hugging her and saying, “I love you.” 

    Madison later added overlays in the clip describing his shock and her emotional response, writing: “Absolutely shocked and needed time to process” and “Me, hormonal and crying.”

    The TikToker wrote in the caption: “HE WAS SHOCKED TO SAY THE LEAST because it was definitely unexpected omg but we are so so over the moon excited.”

    The husband’s reaction was ruthlessly criticized as some viewers even suggested couples counseling

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Image credits: _madisonkenda_

    The husband’s questionable reaction drew suspicions that something was off, as a TikToker commented: “‘Awh man, really?’ Asking if YOU were excited.. the one-arm hug.. Oof.”

    A commentator asked: “Do you guys know each other?”

    A netizen argued: “The fact that you were nervous to tell him was your sign. my husband knew every detail every time I took a test.”

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Image credits: _madisonkenda_

    “He knew before I tested, he saw the tests when I did. Try couples counseling response from mom.”

    Madison promptly replied: “A sign of what lol? We weren’t trying to get pregnant bc we just had a baby so it was a shock. 

    “I was nervous bc having a surprise pregnancy is overwhelming. Try not being a troll.”

    In the video, which has amassed nearly 744,000 views, Madison filmed herself standing in front of the camera holding her firstborn

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Image credits: _madisonkenda_

    Someone else penned: “My feels would be hurt [for real].”

    A separate individual chimed in: “I would legit cry if my husband reacted like this as if it’s not his fault lol.”

    Two days later, Madison shared her mother’s heartwarming reaction on TikTok after revealing she was expecting her second child.

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Image credits: _madisonkenda_

    The husband was filmed replying: “What do you mean?” before finally opening his surprise

    @_madisonkenda_ HE WAS SHOCKED TO SAY THE LEAST because it was definitely unexpected omg🙈😅 but we are so so over the moon excited❤️❤️☁️🌙 #momsoftiktok #newmom #motherhood #momtok #babiesoftiktok #firsttimemom #secondtimemom #pregnant #earlypregnancy #tellingmyhusbandimpregnant #babynumber2 #2under2 #pregnancyannouncement ♬ original sound – Madi

    This time, the clip showed a seemingly more intimate reaction, as Madison’s mom was filmed embracing her.

    She wrote in the caption: “My mom knows me so well she had a feeling I was pregnant before I even told her. I’m so thankful for my mommy she’s the best.”

    The comments appeared to be more positive, as an observer wrote: “Now this is a great reaction idk bout dad but mom is the best.”

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Image credits: _madisonkenda_

    Two days later, Madison shared her mother’s heartwarming reaction

    @_madisonkenda_ My mom knows me so well she had a feeling i was pregnant before i even told her 😆 I’m so thankful for my mommy she’s the best 💖💖💖💖 #pregnancyannouncement #tellingmymomimpregnant #motherhood #secondtimemom #babynumber2 #pregnant #earlypregnancy #2under2 #momsoftiktok ♬ Wash. – Bon Iver

    “This is so sweet,” a viewer shared.

    Another cybernaut added: “She was so happy xx.”

    Bored Panda has contacted Madison for comment.

    Madison’s video continued to ignite divided reactions

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Internet Slams Husband’s "Depressing" Reaction to Wife’s Second Pregnancy Reveal: "I Would Cry"

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a journalist who works as Bored Panda's News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light". You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People who monetize their kids should not be regurgitated onto the Bored panda site, Andrea.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More terrible tiktok content from the worst “writer” on bored panda.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, Beverly the Ghoul is the worst. She continually posts the most wretched human stories.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
