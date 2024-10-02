Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"The Hill Your Marriage Should Die On": Husband Gaslights Wife After She Makes Him A Cake
Couples, Relationships

"The Hill Your Marriage Should Die On": Husband Gaslights Wife After She Makes Him A Cake

Acts of service don’t have to be your main love language for you to enjoy making your partner’s day by doing something special. It also doesn’t have to be excessive to be special, as a breakfast brought to bed or a handmade Christmas gift can mean more than the most expensive of items.

This redditor decided to surprise her husband with his favorite cake on his birthday, which she made bearing in mind his dietary restrictions, so he could enjoy it with the guests. However, her spouse didn’t react in the way she probably hoped for and even tried gaslighting her instead of showing appreciation. Scroll down to find the full story below.

This woman made a cake for her husband’s birthday, but he wasn’t too appreciative of the gesture

Image credits: Yulia Ilina/Pexels (not the actual photo)

“AITA I told him I would never again bake him something”

“My husband is lactose intolerant but he likes banana cake.

For his birthday, I baked a two layer banana cake and made the recipe of a vegan frosting and a vegan toffee sauce that was really good!

When we were going to sing the usual Happy Birthday song, he stood up and was walking over the cake table while I was saying that I had baked a banana cake for him with vegan frosting and sauce.

His answer, in front of everyone, was that he didn’t know why I had baked him some cake if I already knew he didn’t like them because he has not eaten in so many years that he doesn’t even like it anymore.

I felt hurt and didn’t say a thing there. I thought that he would appreciate me baking a cake for his birthday because that’s what his mom used to do when he was a kid and he always makes a comment about me not baking the kids’ cakes.

Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Every time I go to the local bakery, I get him a banana cake and he eats it and says how much he likes it.

The rest of the celebration, I was trying to act normal, but he noticed and when everyone left, he asked if I was ok. I said I was never going to bake him something. His answer was, thank you and that I was being unfair with him because I should have already know.

Worst of all of this was that, my birthday is the same day as his. So I baked another cake for me because I wanted a chocolate cake, but this is just venting.

AITA?”

Edit: you can search for recipebyrosie in TikTok, Instagram and web page for the recipes :) since a lot of you are asking for it.

Credits: Status_pokerface

The woman provided more details in the comments

Many people supported the woman, they didn’t think she was in the wrong for hoping that her efforts were appreciated

Some, however, believed that making something yourself doesn’t entitle you to others liking it

travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a guy like this. He LOVES certain foods....inhales them, eats them every chance he gets ...BUT is incredibly fussy/picky too. (Ex says to everyone that he LOVES donuts, but if anyone brings him some ..he doesn't like the kind with fruit filling or flavor, doesn't like sprinkles, doesn't like if the chocolate topping cracks and falls off when biting, doesn't like if the chocolate it "too gooey")... basically, SAYS he loves all kinds but then dislikes most you give him. As a gift giver, you're left disappointed. Same with other foods. Says he LOVES something...but only a certain brand, flavor, size, texture ...makes it very difficult to pick something up for him. There's always something "wrong" with it. So ...I make him get his own now. I feel bad but he's happy.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
sanderst509 avatar
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why feel bad? Based on your description it sounds like he deliberately misleads people about what he likes, in order to set up an opportunity to be dissatisfied and complain. You made the right call by withdrawing from the game.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
lianbeijers avatar
LB
LB
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't get what the gaslighting is here

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He should have been kinder, you shouldn't take not wanting cake so personally. When you surprise someone with food, especially in front of others and when food is an emotional topic as it clearly is for both of you, you have to be ready for it not to be appreciated. Like any surprise. A brief snapshot in the marriage sounds like you don't communicate well generally, and are rude and sulky with each other. Work on that, the cake won't be an issue.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
