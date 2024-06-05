ADVERTISEMENT

Very often, when starting our relationship with someone, we desperately try to show our best side, make a spectacular impression and show off the better version of ourselves. And then, if everything works out, the wedding happens, and the years of marriage, alas, take their toll. The demo version of a brave knight or a beautiful princess ends…

Another example of this is the story from the user u/Batticon, which we’re going to tell you today. On the one hand, it seems like a harmless, albeit strange habit that our heroine’s husband has. On the other hand… however, let’s read everything ourselves, and only then will we draw conclusions.

More info: Reddit

The author of the post has been married to her husband for several years and she recently gave birth to their baby

Share icon

Image credits: Monstera Production (not the actual photo)

The spouses both stay at home most of the time and they text a lot

Image credits: u/Batticon

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

The problem is that, according to the woman, her spouse usually doesn’t read all her messages – only the last one in a row

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: u/Batticon

Share icon

Image credits: Tony Schnagl (not the actual photo)

The woman has been attempting to discourage him from this habit but all in vain

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: u/Batticon

The guy just says that reading all the messages rather than just the last one is unreasonable

So, the Original Poster (OP) is a new mom and she took it online to vent about her husband’s weird and slightly annoying habit. The thing is that in the process of texting, if his wife sends him several messages – for example, 4 or 5, then the guy usually reads only one. The last one.

According to the man, he simply doesn’t consider it necessary to read previous messages – even if they may contain some important information. Previously, when the couple didn’t have a child, this simply irritated the author slightly, but now, when she may urgently need some help, this seems more and more outrageous in her eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP’s husband works from home, and she herself is a SAHM, so they text quite often – especially when the baby’s asleep. And when the spouse constantly misses some of her messages, it really irritates our heroine.

The woman has repeatedly tried to appeal to his conscience, to common sense, called her friends and relatives as witnesses – everyone has tried to persuade the man to give up this habit. And all in vain. Unless this post – or rather, the first fifty comments to it – they really made the guy think that maybe he has actually been going about this the wrong way?

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

“It seems to me that there are two aspects to the question here. More precisely, you need to look at how this man behaves when texting with other people,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “If such behavior is typical for him in dialogues with any person, then it makes sense to visit a specialist to be checked for ADHD. If this concerns only his wife, then the question is rather different.”

“It is quite possible that when communicating with a spouse with whom they have been together for many years, a person manifests a kind of laziness, an unwillingness to ‘give his best.’ This sometimes happens – and I won’t say that this is a positive trend. Even the slightest neglect of your loved one – this is not very good,” Irina summarizes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, most people in the comments, as we said earlier, completely agreed with the original poster, criticizing her husband. “Sounds like he’s lazy af and trying to use that as an excuse to ignore you,” one of the people wrote. “Your husband is just being purposely difficult, tell him to cut that [bad stuff] out,” another one added.

By the way, the author of the post also claims that she suspected that her husband had some signs of ADHD – and in this case, such behavior, of course, would irritate her much less. But, apparently, the guy allows such behavior only towards his wife, and no one else. In that case… “This is called weaponized incompetence,” one commenter claimed. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this assessment?

However, people in the comments sided with the author, claiming that it could be either ADHD symptoms, or banal neglect towards the spouse

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon