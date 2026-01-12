ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Johnston has been drawing single-panel cartoons for more than twenty years, first for newspapers and later for social media, where he now shares his work on Instagram and Facebook. His cartoons usually start with a simple idea or sketch and grow from there, sometimes ending up close to what he imagined and other times surprising him in the process.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Scott has said that originality is the hardest part of cartooning, especially with so many artists working in the same format. Still, he keeps drawing, whether for newspapers, online posts, or his cartoon books, which cover topics ranging from fairy tales and time travel to crash test dummies and everyday objects. What keeps him going is seeing a panel connect with readers, or watching a joke he didn’t expect much from suddenly take off.

