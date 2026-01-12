ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Johnston has been drawing single-panel cartoons for more than twenty years, first for newspapers and later for social media, where he now shares his work on Instagram and Facebook. His cartoons usually start with a simple idea or sketch and grow from there, sometimes ending up close to what he imagined and other times surprising him in the process.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Scott has said that originality is the hardest part of cartooning, especially with so many artists working in the same format. Still, he keeps drawing, whether for newspapers, online posts, or his cartoon books, which cover topics ranging from fairy tales and time travel to crash test dummies and everyday objects. What keeps him going is seeing a panel connect with readers, or watching a joke he didn’t expect much from suddenly take off.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Cartoon by Scott Johnston showing two flamingos and a tall bird with a posture joke in a humorous comic style.

    #2

    Cartoon of two bears trading fish with one asking for sockeye, a humorous comic by Scott Johnston.

    #3

    Humorous comic by Scott Johnston showing two clowns at a vet clinic with a balloon dog being overfed.

    #4

    Caricature of a driving school lesson with a dog behind the wheel, humorous Scott Johnston comic style illustration.

    #5

    Woman talking to a cat about shedding cat hair, featured in Scott Johnston’s latest humorous comics.

    #6

    Comic by Scott Johnston showing a humorous office scene with a goat brought to work on bring your kid to work day.

    #7

    Humorous comic by Scott Johnston showing Pinocchio with a lie detector and people discussing truthfulness.

    #8

    Alien pet beside human and dog with person using a phone in humorous Scott Johnston comics style.

    #9

    Anthropomorphic goat psychiatrist talking to a giraffe patient in a humorous comic by Scott Johnston.

    #10

    Two scientists at Rematley Observatory with humorous comic dialogue, part of Scott Johnston’s latest humorous comics.

    #11

    Humorous comic by Scott Johnston showing a person tangled in a giant hairdo with a funny speech bubble.

    #12

    Cartoon of a passenger and airline worker at Wing It Airlines with signs about carry-on luggage and economy passenger size.

    #13

    Patient in a hospital gown misunderstands blood type as a grade while doctor explains, humorous comic by Scott Johnston.

    #14

    Cartoon by Scott Johnston showing a customer ordering food while seagulls humorously agree on fries.

    #15

    Child in bed listening to a person reading from the big book of fairy tales in Scott Johnston humorous comic.

    #16

    Humorous comic by Scott Johnston showing an orange tree saying Gesundheit to a sneezing bare tree in autumn.

    #17

    Two animated red maple leaves on a branch in a humorous comic style by Scott Johnston.

    #18

    Cartoon of a whale waiter serving a shark, humorously referencing Scott Johnston’s latest humorous comics.

    #19

    Humorous comic by Scott Johnston showing a woman holding crackers and a man next to a stuffed silent parrot.

    #20

    Slinky toy descending stairs in a humorous comic strip by Scott Johnston with a thought bubble saying Now What.

    #21

    Scott Johnston humorous comic showing people in a heatwave lining up to buy lemonade from kids.

    #22

    Cartoon of two people with one person on hold, illustrating humor in Scott Johnston’s latest comic series.

    #23

    Cartoon showing speed reduction signs with speed limit 40 and driver’s speed, humorously comparing effectiveness with a fine amount.

    #24

    Family stands near a sign for Town of Aurora Movies in the Park in a comic by Scott Johnston.

    #25

    Humorous comic by Scott Johnston showing a person digging a hole, a woman scolding, and a dog thinking "dig it deeper."

    #26

    Person holding plate of ribs with an axe stuck in them near a sign for axe throwing in Scott Johnston humorous comics.

    #27

    Two characters discuss a new Francophone community in Aurora in a humorous comic by Scott Johnston.

    #28

    Humorous comic by Scott Johnston showing crowded leash-free dog park with two people asking about park enlargement.

    #29

    Cartoon showing humorous English teacher correcting grammar mistake with playful comic style by Scott Johnston.

    #30

    Birds at a feeder and a person feeding birds on a bench in a humorous comic by Scott Johnston.

    #31

    Goat standing on a mountain peak thinking about ordering pizza with a "30 minutes or free" special comic humor.

    #32

    Cartoon of a woman and a bear at a bar during happy hour, part of Scott Johnston’s latest humorous comics collection.

    #33

    Cartoon featuring humorous comic by Scott Johnston showing a psychiatry session with a talking moon character.

    #34

    Humorous comic by Scott Johnston showing a loan officer offering candy loans based on chocolate prices.

    #35

    Two tall flowers argue with two smaller flowers, illustrated in a humorous Scott Johnston comic about plant sibling rivalry.

    #36

    Cartoon by Scott Johnston showing a dog standing on a branch with bats hanging upside down, humorous comic style.

    #37

    Aliens joking about dinosaurs being extinct while reading a travel guide in a humorous Scott Johnston comic.

    #38

    Bee characters at The Hive Public Relations Department with one saying buzzwords are their specialty in humorous comic style.

    #39

    Cartoon of flying geese with one thinking south is this way, humor from Scott Johnston’s latest comics collection.

    #40

    Cartoon by Scott Johnston featuring humorous snails and a construction sign about moving slowly and funny comics.

    #41

    Child expressing boredom and frustration about summer ending in a humorous comic by Scott Johnston.

    #42

    Cartoon of people at a town-wide parking study open house, featuring humor by Scott Johnston.

    #43

    Cartoon of two humorous pirates drinking lemonade on a porch, part of Scott Johnston’s latest humorous comics series.

    #44

    Cartoon beavers in humorous comic style from Scott Johnston’s latest humorous comics collection.

    #45

    Comic by Scott Johnston showing a humorous conversation about community cleanup and a messy kid’s coat in a two-panel cartoon.

    #46

    Cartoon characters discussing Scott Johnston’s humorous comics and his 25-year career in Auroran cartoons.

    #47

    Fish using a catapult to bypass waterfalls in a humorous comic by Scott Johnston, bright colors with trees and rocks.

    #48

    Man at cartoon book signing asked to draw a funnier cartoon as a signature in Scott Johnston’s latest humorous comics.

    #49

    Woman humorously assures dog that dinner size is not affected by shrinkflation in Scott Johnston’s latest comic.

    #50

    Comic by Scott Johnston showing a therapist talking to an animated trash bin in a humorous setting.

    #51

    Cartoon alien on a barren planet sharing a message about Scott Johnston’s latest 58 humorous comics and follower milestone.

    #52

    Humorous comic depicting the evolution of recycling frequency in Aurora from weekly to monthly by Scott Johnston.

    #53

    Humorous comic by Scott Johnston showing leaves on the ground wondering how to get back up the tree next spring.

    #54

    Two people in a car with a globe as a navigation system in Scott Johnston’s latest humorous comics.

    #55

    Cartoon of two people shopping in a mystery book section, humorously featured in Scott Johnston’s latest comics.

    #56

    Cartoon by Scott Johnston with two people laughing at mostly empty shelves labeled Yonge Street traffic studies.

    #57

    Cartoon eagle in a lab coat pointing to an eye chart in Scott Johnston humorous comics style.

    #58

    Two people discuss a caterpillar in a humorous comic strip from Scott Johnston’s latest 58 humorous comics.

