Science is a lot of things. It’s a person in a lab coat experimenting with different materials as well as an astronaut bouncing around in zero gravity. It’s a geologist studying rocks and a mathematician perusing books. It’s an archeologist out on an expedition and a biologist monitoring different animal species. 

That’s the great thing about science—it’s vast. It is also useful because of discoveries that allow us to advance in this world. It is exciting because it gives us new prospects to aspire to. It is ongoing, inspiring, devastating, beautiful and, also, funny.

The list below is all about the funny side of science. The jokes, the puns, the memes, and other ridiculousness that was collected and posted on The Lighter Side of Science Facebook group. Scroll down to see our favorites.

Because science is so vast and multilayered, learning about it can be quite challenging. That’s partly because there’s so much to learn but also because it’s easy to get scared of how much there is to learn. That is where the science communication people come in. They are the ones that combine science and fun to make it appealing to all.

These are passionate people who make it their mission to spread the word of science to the common, non-science related folk. Sometimes they are researchers or medical professionals themselves and sometimes they are well-informed journalists that want the people around them to better understand the world. Either way, they are helping everyone to get excited about science.
jamesstr005 avatar
KinoEel
KinoEel
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look humanity is kinda stupid, always has been always will be

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
While popularizing science has been a thing since the invention of media and the printing press, the most notable figures emerged in recent years. One of them is Carl Sagan

Sagan was an astronomer and did a lot of research into the possibility of extraterrestrial lives. However, it wasn’t his discovery or any of his 600 papers that made him famous. It was his show Cosmos that was aired in 1980 that made him undoubtedly one of the most popular scientists back in the day.

Of course, he wasn’t a nobody before he landed the show. The science community appreciated him for his research and advocacy, though some were a little put off by his speculative approach to science. Still, he taught at Harvard and then earned his position as a full-time professor at Cornell. He was also working with NASA since the inception of the US space program in the '50s. He even briefed Apollo astronauts before going to the Moon.
hipk avatar
Crybabyartist
Crybabyartist
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now if it were on a Perch.. Tastes like Chicken... Chicken of the sea.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
He became better-known to the public after he published his best-selling science-fiction book The Dragons of Eden, which won him a Pulitzer Prize in 1977. Because of this, he was invited to write and narrate Cosmos. In it, he delved into various different topics related to space and the world around us. He told fascinating stories that got people excited about our universe.

tenrec-12 avatar
Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't follow the advice about the towel! You should never go near a bat that's in your house, not because they're terrifying vampires but because they're major carriers of rabies (and a lot of other very nasty stuff depending on your region of the world), and if you or your pets come into contact with it you'll have to get a course of rabies shots (plus the bat might be euthanized to test its brain tissue). The thing about the outside light is worth a try, but if it doesn't work, call licensed professionals to remove bats in your house.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
hipk avatar
Crybabyartist
Crybabyartist
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is no point in having these. Unnecessary and messy... time to phase these out... I'm staying inside with all my doors shut tight... and a blow torch in case my chair turns into a spider.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

The 13-part series was well received by both the audience and the critics. It won an Emmy and a Peabody Award, and also became the most widely watched series in the history of American television and held that record for a whole decade after. As a result, Sagan became a cultural icon.
jamesstr005 avatar
KinoEel
KinoEel
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now give it an angry cousin who wants to attack everything

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
In the show, he often said “billions and billions” referring to and emphasizing the innumerable amount of things in the universe. This became his catchphrase and a part of the cultural vocabulary in the '80s. Musicians were including it in their songs and comedians were incorporating it into their routines.

Furthermore, now “sagan” can be used as a unit of measurement that is equivalent to a very large number of anything (at least 4 billion or more). His name is also used when referring to the number of stars observable in the universe. This is called Sagan’s number and at the moment it’s estimated to be 300 sextillion.
tenrec-12 avatar
Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In all seriousness, the regenerating teeth would be awesome but wouldn't be feasible, because permanent, non-replacing teeth were actually one of the great innovations in the evolution of mammals. If your teeth are always falling out and growing back, you never run out, but you also can't develop feeding strategies that rely on your teeth meeting up in a certain way, a.k.a chewing. Permanent teeth allowed the first mammals to start specializing teeth to do different jobs; if their teeth were all in different stages of development, it wouldn't work, because once you get beyond simple plant-tearing pegs or sharp points, your teeth have to make contact with each other the same way all the time to be useable. ('The Rise Of Mammals' is a fascinating book if you have any interest in evolutionary history.)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
To this day, Sagan is highly admired by many. He made many people curious about the world and even nudged some towards scientific careers. And sure, this list can never compare to the perfect knowledge and entertainment balance that he achieved in his masterpiece of a series, but, hey, it’s pretty darn funny. 

ilonazalesakova avatar
IlaTheRedheadBambooEater
IlaTheRedheadBambooEater
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually this picture is my best photo of the biggest and most beautiful moon ive ever seen.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is actually a great answer but sadly they will tell you back how Youtube is free for people and not edited by pedo socialist satanists like the washington post

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
aleksandarrobinson avatar
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am 1 on this scale, also can anyone else imagine different sides of something they’ve seen before without seeing the sides? Because if I see the side of say a bottle I am able to imagine what all other views of the bottle look like, I can also do that with rooms and I can imagine a room from a bunch of different angles and all of the people and objects in that room

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
c-chotwattakawanich avatar
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, it's a fried chicken. I thought it was something else.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They would if they could. On that note BRING BACK OUR MARBLES!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
manyminions2015 avatar
pinkpie
pinkpie
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A pound! You never know when there’s a yellow flag hiding in the beige ones lol

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
aleksandarrobinson avatar
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually like calling people humans because it sort of makes me feel like I’m not human which I wish was the case

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
So I get the shadow, but I'm trying to wrap my mind around the circular rainbow

popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen circular rainbows a couple of times and they are majestic!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
