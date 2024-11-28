ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Zayatoon, the online persona of Iziah Faulkner, a comic artist who proudly describes his work as “the most stupidest comics and animations you’ll ever see all day!” With a unique blend of absurd humor, quirky characters, and unexpected twists, Zayatoon’s comics have gained a loyal following online.

Zayatoon’s art may be silly, but it’s packed with charm, creativity, and a sense of fun that keeps readers coming back for more. Whether it’s a ridiculous one-liner or an over-the-top visual gag, his work never fails to surprise and entertain. Keep reading for some great laughs and don't forget to upvote your favorite comics!

