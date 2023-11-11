Bored Panda got in touch with the administrators of the Creepyholics Instagram page to learn more and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions. Naturally, we wanted to know a bit more about the page’s history.

“The page was started way back in 2014 on Facebook out of pure love for the horror and creepy genre. I started doing it for fun because of my huge passion for all things that go bump in the night. I wanted to create a page for fans to come together and meet other like-minded horror fans from all over the world. It grew into something way bigger than I’d ever imagined!”