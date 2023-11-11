“Creepyholics”: 64 Funny And Relatable Memes For Horror LoversInterview
Ghouls, ghosts, skeletons, and vampires, all creatures from nightmares and spooky stories. Except, humans being humans, a decent amount of us actually enjoy the morbid, creepy, and, on the surface, horrific.
The “Creepyholics” Instagram page shares memes that are perfect for any lover of all things spooky. We got in touch with the team behind the page to learn a bit more. So get comfortable, light some candles, and turn the lights down low as you prepare to scroll through. Upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts below.
Bored Panda got in touch with the administrators of the Creepyholics Instagram page to learn more and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions. Naturally, we wanted to know a bit more about the page’s history.
“The page was started way back in 2014 on Facebook out of pure love for the horror and creepy genre. I started doing it for fun because of my huge passion for all things that go bump in the night. I wanted to create a page for fans to come together and meet other like-minded horror fans from all over the world. It grew into something way bigger than I’d ever imagined!”
“I think people are fascinated with creepy content because It can be a way to experience fear in a safe and controlled environment, providing a thrill and adrenaline rush. Some people enjoy the suspense and mystery that creepy content offers, as it engages their imagination. Additionally, it can serve as a form of catharsis, allowing individuals to confront their fears and anxieties indirectly,” they shared with Bored Panda.
While the page focuses on the “creepy,” this is still a pretty broad term, so we wanted to know how Creepyholics would define their content for a curious outsider. “I would describe creepy content as anything related to the horror genre. That includes pop culture, music, art, and memes.”
“Creepy content aims to create a sense of wonder, mystery, and fascination with stuff that may not be in the mainstream. It can be found in various forms, such as horror movies, scary stories, eerie artwork, or paranormal investigations,” they shared with Bored Panda. The page's popularity is likely based on the same emotions that have us watching horror movies and visiting haunted houses.
At the same time, what scares each person is pretty unique to them, hence the various phobias that some have and others simply can’t understand. “The specific nature of what is considered “creepy” can vary greatly from person to person, but it generally involves elements that challenge one’s comfort zone and tap into primal fears.”
“The last thing I’d like to add is that it’s wonderful to find people on the internet who love the same things you do even if it’s based around things that are scary and horrifying. The love and passion that people have for this genre are beautiful. The creepy community has some of the most amazing people you’ll ever come in contact with,” the Creepyholics admins shared with Bored Panda.
While, to some, looking at “spooky” memes might seem nonsensical, the actual degree of fear can differ from person to person. For some, “spooky” is an aesthetic, not a description of the emotions one feels. For the same reason, certain folks visit haunted houses, to explore a place that feels creepy, without the actual risk of entering an abandoned building or worse.
Interestingly, people have been seeking out “haunted” experiences for over a hundred years at this point. The first, documented haunted house dates back to 1915. Called the Orton and Spooner Ghost House, it allowed the people of Liphook (a very not-ominous sounding town) in England to experience some frights for a price.
Since then, the industry has been booming. The Orton and Spooner Ghost House is still open, albeit in a quite modified form, but one doesn’t need to go all the way to England to be “haunted,” most towns and cities run their own spooky attractions, including haunted mines, abandoned mansions or just creepy forests.
And if that wasn't enough, many people will bring the spookiness into their own homes. In the US alone, Halloween decorations are a 10 billion dollar industry.