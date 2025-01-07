Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Goes From Homeless To Hopeful, Turning A Chance Encounter Into A Career In Surgery
Man Goes From Homeless To Hopeful, Turning A Chance Encounter Into A Career In Surgery

It was the American journalist Harry Golden who first uttered the words, “The only thing that overcomes hard luck is hard work.” If you’ve ever had to grind really hard at something to find success, Golden’s words will probably ring true for you.

One homeless man’s search for a toilet ended up turning his whole unfortunate situation around – a chance meeting with a guidance counselor led him to a life off the streets and a career in scrubs. He shared his remarkable story online and netizens love it.  

More info: Reddit

    A lot in life comes down to luck, but hard work can reverse your fortunes too

    Image credits: Man-Tax / Reddit 

    A homeless, unemployed man looking for a toilet at a college ended up having an enlightening conversation with a guidance counselor instead

    Image credits: Ev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    To the man’s surprise, the college’s surgical technology program caught his eye, and he decided to enroll

    Image credits: Nurcan / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After going to school for 18 months and doing internships for another 4, all while homeless, the man finally graduated and got a permanent job

    Image credits: Man-Tax / Reddit 

    He shared with the community that he’s now a qualified surgical assistant and hopes his story shows others in difficult situations that it’s never too late to strive for better

    OP begins his post by telling the community that he hopes his story can encourage others who are in similar situations to the one he once found himself in. According to OP, he spent years roaming the streets, with his only priority being finding a place for his daily ablutions. No matter what he did, he couldn’t find a job, and being unskilled and a product of the foster care system, he had no real prospects.

    Then came the day that he came across a college that coincidentally had an open house enrollment in progress – the perfect cover for him to get into the building and, more importantly, to a toilet. 

    Before he knew it, though, he was approached by a guidance counselor. Embarrassed to admit his true reasons for being there, OP played along, only to be lured into an enlightening conversation about the doors an education could unlock for him. Curious about the college’s surgical technology program, and with nothing left to lose, OP decided to give it his best go. 

    After 18 months in school and 4 months of internships, all while homeless, OP graduated and landed a job. Four years later he took the Certified Surgical First Assistant (CFSA) exam, and he has been a surgical assistant ever since. He concludes his post with the hope that his story shows others it’s never too late in life to strive for something better – it just comes down to having patience, persistence, and passion

    Image credits: Man-Tax / Reddit

    From what OP tells us in his post, this at first seems like a case of being in the right place at the right time, but his can-do attitude and dedication to succeed, despite still living on the streets, is what really helped him turn his life around. So, what’s being done to uplift the homeless? And how can you help? We went looking for answers.

    In his article for AP Michael Casey writes that the U.S. saw an 18.1% increase in homelessness in 2024. According to federal officials, this dramatic rise was driven by a lack of affordable housing, natural disasters, and a surge of migrants.

    There are several federal programs dedicated to alleviating the homelessness crisis. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), for example, administers the Continuum of Care (CoC) Program that promotes and funds community-wide efforts to end homelessness. 

    The National Coalition for the Homeless (NCH), a nonprofit organization, aims to both prevent and end homelessness while ensuring the immediate needs of the homeless are met, while also protecting their civil rights. 

    In her article for Vox, Rachel Cohen suggests some things you can do to help homeless people, and not just over Christmas. 

    Cohen recommends always showing kindness to those living on the street, donating to local shelters and nonprofits, volunteering at a homeless shelter or donating your skills, and advocating politically for the rights of homeless people.

    All it took for OP to reverse his fortunes was a chance encounter and a lot of hard work. Who knows, you might be that bright spark in the darkness for a homeless person you haven’t even met yet.

    What do you think of OP’s remarkable story of transformation? Let us know your opinion in the comments!   

    In the comments, readers sent the man a virtual deluge of love and respect and congratulated him on his dedication to turning his life around 

    andreadevine avatar
    Full of Giggles
    Full of Giggles
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This story hit close to home. I was homeless and hungry for about 3 years. I was going through a messy and costly divorce while battling health issues without insurance. Almost every penny I earned went towards legal fees or medical bills. There was very little left to pay for necessities. I didn’t have family support so the streets were my only option. Towards the end of my homelessness, I became pregnant and had to give my son up for adoption because I couldn’t provide the life he deserved. I was in a real bad way mentally after that. At the time, I was working as a wedding cake decorator. During one particular wedding, I became so consumed with jealousy of all the happy people and decide that would be the night I unalived myself. By some miracle, the best man at the wedding was someone from my past. We started talking and all the misery so was feeling washed away. We exchanged numbers and promised to keep in touch. I looked forward to his texts and it started to give me hope.

    andreadevine avatar
    Full of Giggles
    Full of Giggles
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    15 years and 12 kids later (8 adopted), I am the happiest I’ve ever been. My husband literally saved my life. I eventually inherited a ridiculous amount of money. We’ve spent the last 15 years spending that money on helping improve the lives of people less fortunate than us.

