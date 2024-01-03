This time, Bored Panda has prepared for you some gorgeously satisfying pictures to look at. Whether it's a garage that has undergone a major decluttering makeover or a shelf in a store – we've got you covered. So sit back, relax for a few minutes, and enjoy these lovely entries that might make your brain tingle.

There's something oddly satisfying about a decluttered and nicely organized space. Our brain loves symmetry, patterns and repetition. And what better way to trigger that dopamine response than to tidy things up according to, say, color? If you're doing it yourself, there's another plus – you can use it as a sort of meditation. Or listen to a podcast you like if you hate being alone with your brain.

#1 Broom Setup On Our Local Garden Store Share

#2 The Way These Thrift Store Tea Cups Are Displayed Share

#3 Carrots Stacked On A Truck Share

#4 These Soda Bottles Share

#5 Organized Office Drawer Share

#6 Neatly Arranged Markers At My Local Bookstore Share

#7 I’m An Art Teacher And I Moved To A New School This Past Summer. The Previous Teacher Did Not Share My Love Of Organization. Behold The Before And After Of My Paper Closet Share

#8 Old Trunks And Suitcases On Custom Shelves Are A Cool Storage Solution Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 These Yoghurts Are Sorted Perfectly. I Can Bearly Tell The Difference Between This And A Real Bear Share

#10 The Way This Produce Is Arranged Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 The Way These Pipes And Valves Are Arranged Is Soothing Share

#12 Hot Wheels Display I’ve Assembled For My Office Share

#13 The Way This Museum Arranged Snail Shells To Demonstrate Color Variation Share

#14 Selling My House Soon And Packing Up All The LEGO, Took One Last Photo Of My Setup Share

#15 After Months And Months In Storage I Finally Managed To Build Some Custom Shelves To Display My Game Boy Collection Share

#16 The Way These Wires Flow Share

#17 After Ordering Some Shrimp, Customer Returned The Plate Like This Share

#18 This Yarn Display My Wife Made At Work Share

#19 I Used To Be A Cook In The Industry, But Now I Cook For My Family And Friends Share

#20 Props To Whoever Stocked These Clothes' Hangers At IKEA Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 The Way These Shirts Are Arranged Share

#22 I've Been Working In A Supermarket For 11 Years And Still Find "Facing Up" Oddly Satisfying. I Took These Pictures 1 Month Ago Share

#23 The Organization In This Party Store Share

#24 I Can't Stop Looking At This Share

#25 This Perfectly Organized Tin Of Cards Share

#26 The Way My Dutch School Has Arranged These School Bikes Share

#27 My Younger Brother (20) Is Training To Be A Driver For Our Moving Company. He Wants To Hear How You'd Rate His Tetris Skills Share

#28 I Organized My Smaller Gemstones Share

#29 My Friend's Cookie Jar Share

#30 Top Row Of Hangers Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 The Way My Boyfriend Organized The Cord To The Lamp Share

#32 This Apple Arrangement Share

#33 Organization Done Right Share

#34 Now That's A Tidy Shelf Stacking Share

#35 Beautiful Cable Management Share

#36 Seems Like A Good Time To Finally Show Off The Spice Rack I Built Share

#37 Love Having A 3D Printer For Things Like This Share

#38 I Arranged My Fabric By Color And Re-Folded It All To Fit Perfectly Within Each Cube Share

#39 Carrots Stacked At The Supermarket Share

#40 I Always Sort Puzzle Pieces By Shape Before I Put It Together. Am I Weird? Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 My Friend Sent Me A Before vs. After Photo Of Him Cable-Managing The Servers At Work Share

#42 These Vacuum-Packed Bean Bricks At The Supermarket Share

#43 The Way My Mom Mows Crop Circles Into The Lawn Share

#44 People Were Staring, But I Know You Guys Understand Share

#45 My Friend's Basement Organization Is Something Else Share

#46 Color-Sorted Markers In A Bucharest Store Share

#47 Drop A File Frame In An Ottoman Or Chest And Voilà - Storage Solution That Doubles As A Seat Share

#48 Organized Copper Piping Share

#49 The Way My Parents Arranged Their Chicken Eggs Share

#50 Packing Hangers. Thought It Looked Satisfying Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Freshly Stocked Cheez-It Aisle Share

#52 I Have Synesthesia, That Means I Remember Books Better By Their Color Than By Title Or Author, So This Is What Happens When I Have Enough Shelf Space Share

#53 This Whole Foods Display Share

#54 Our Tools Were A Complete Mess, Now Everything Has A Home Share

#55 Today, I Was Helping My Church Organzine Supplies For Those In Need, And I Got A Little Carried Away Share

#56 This Almost-Perfect Shelf Stocking Job Share

#57 This Candy Aisle At Dollar Tree Share

#58 Shout Out To The Employee Who Organized These Sauces Share

#59 Finally Organized My Fabric Stash To A Usable State. Staring At This Wall Is Like Therapy Share

#60 Garage Organization Share

#61 Cast Iron Storage Share

#62 This Milk Display I Created At Work Today Share

#63 The Way These Books Are Organized Share

#64 This Perfectly Stocked Grocery Store, The Day Before Its Grand Opening Share

#65 My Color-Coordinated Apps Share

#66 This Book Collection Sorted Out By Color Share

#67 My Dad Is At It Again With His Aesthetically Pleasing Crop Circle Leaf Mulching Share

#68 Organized Spice Drawer Share

#69 Due To The Lockdown, My Boss Had The Time To Alphabetize Our Entire DVD Stock Share

#70 My Reorganized Bookcases! Took About 4 Hours But I Think It Was Worth It Share

#71 Beautifully Color-Coded Cabling Share

#72 My Husband’s Area At Work Pre-Opening Yesterday Share

#73 This Grocery Store Displays These Nuts And Other Snacks Upside Down So You Can See The Contents More Clearly Share

#74 The Way The Fridge Magnets Are Organized After My Brother With Asperger's Syndrome Has Come To Visit Share

#75 The Way These Boxes Are Organized Share

#76 Just Finished Organizing Some Legal Emails Share

#77 Candy Organization Share

#78 Satisfying Purple Cables Share

#79 The Way My Boyfriend Organizes Our Silverware Drawer Share

#80 I Find Myself Changing My Shelves Once Every Few Months, Because It's Just Such A Satisfying Task For Me. But I Always End Up Keeping This Set Of Rainbow Shelves Share

#81 My Spice Drawer Is Highly Satisfying Share

#82 I Work In Retail, And My Job Is To Tidy Up The Shelves. Today, The Milk Section Looked Very Chaotic, So I Decided To Take A Before And After Picture Share

#83 Not Your Traditional Cozy Place, But It's Mine Share

#84 My Friend's Color-Coded Board Game Shelf Share

#85 Moved To A New House And My Wife Organized The Tupperware Drawer Share

#86 This Cookware Collection Organized By Color Share

#87 Plumbing On Another Level Share

#88 Built-In Cable Management On The Back Of My TV Share

#89 This Entire Refrigerated Section Is Dedicated For Just Lemon Gatorade Share

#90 Before And After Pictures Of When I Sorted My Chalk Share

#91 I Love The Way These Are Stocked Share

#92 Finally, We Decided To Tackle The Inside Of The Shed Over The Weekend Share

#93 Food Prep: Saturday Edition Share

#94 Plumbing Work Done Right Share

#95 Milk Bricks Share

#96 Well, The 5 Minutes It Took To Arrange My Glass Collection On The Mantle Was Incredibly Worth It Share

#97 Organized My Buddie's Backroom Share

#98 Oddly Satisfyingly Sorted Shelves Share

#99 The Way I Stock The Ice At Work Share

#100 Did Somebody Say Sushi? Share

#101 Here Is My Hard Effort At Eggs And Cream Cheeses! Enjoy Share

#102 Couple Of Panels I Wired Yesterday Share

#103 Pantry Organization Using Labels Is Complete. So Aesthetically Pleasing Share

#104 The Art Cart. A Simple Trolley With Hanging Containers Filled With My Children's Favorite Art And Craft Supplies Share

#105 We Spent This Morning Deep Cleaning The Pantry Share

#106 The Way My Fiance Organizes Our Fridge Share

#107 My Tea Drawer Share

#108 I Built Some Shelves This Weekend In My Previously Empty Pantry. This Was Only My Second Time Wood Working So I'm Pretty Happy With The Result Despite Some Missteps Share

#109 Started Working At A Supermarket. Organized A Very Messy Ice Cream Aisle Share

#110 I Hear You People Like Cabinets Share