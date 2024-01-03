ADVERTISEMENT

There's something oddly satisfying about a decluttered and nicely organized space. Our brain loves symmetry, patterns and repetition. And what better way to trigger that dopamine response than to tidy things up according to, say, color? If you're doing it yourself, there's another plus – you can use it as a sort of meditation. Or listen to a podcast you like if you hate being alone with your brain.

This time, Bored Panda has prepared for you some gorgeously satisfying pictures to look at. Whether it's a garage that has undergone a major decluttering makeover or a shelf in a store – we've got you covered. So sit back, relax for a few minutes, and enjoy these lovely entries that might make your brain tingle.

#1

Broom Setup On Our Local Garden Store

#2

The Way These Thrift Store Tea Cups Are Displayed

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet someone will come along, take a couple out, just to mess it up

#3

Carrots Stacked On A Truck

#4

These Soda Bottles

#5

Organized Office Drawer

social_276 avatar
SM
SM
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was in the Air Force, we did this for all our tools in the toolbox. It makes it so that you can instantly tell if a tool is missing. This can be critical on the flight line where a missing tool might be sucked up into a jet engine. We even had two layers of foam. The bottom you panted red, and then the top was black foam. It really made it stand out.

#6

Neatly Arranged Markers At My Local Bookstore

#7

I’m An Art Teacher And I Moved To A New School This Past Summer. The Previous Teacher Did Not Share My Love Of Organization. Behold The Before And After Of My Paper Closet

#8

Old Trunks And Suitcases On Custom Shelves Are A Cool Storage Solution

#9

These Yoghurts Are Sorted Perfectly. I Can Bearly Tell The Difference Between This And A Real Bear

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn't want to be the first person to take any from this display

#10

The Way This Produce Is Arranged

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When the customers arrive this beauty will be destroyed in seconds

#11

The Way These Pipes And Valves Are Arranged Is Soothing

#12

Hot Wheels Display I’ve Assembled For My Office

#13

The Way This Museum Arranged Snail Shells To Demonstrate Color Variation

#14

Selling My House Soon And Packing Up All The LEGO, Took One Last Photo Of My Setup

#15

After Months And Months In Storage I Finally Managed To Build Some Custom Shelves To Display My Game Boy Collection

#16

The Way These Wires Flow

#17

After Ordering Some Shrimp, Customer Returned The Plate Like This

#18

This Yarn Display My Wife Made At Work

#19

I Used To Be A Cook In The Industry, But Now I Cook For My Family And Friends

jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

3 seconds later the humidity would destroy half of that here

#20

Props To Whoever Stocked These Clothes' Hangers At IKEA

#21

The Way These Shirts Are Arranged

pollock-capetown avatar
Felidae
Felidae
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This unfortunately does not work well from what I have experienced. You have to go through a whole stack to find the size you are looking for. It does look great and neat, but I have seen people create an unholy mess trying to find what they are looking for. It does work easier though if they leave the shirt stacks with the shirts in the packaging, easier to see the size and people create less chaos.

#22

I've Been Working In A Supermarket For 11 Years And Still Find "Facing Up" Oddly Satisfying. I Took These Pictures 1 Month Ago

#23

The Organization In This Party Store

#24

I Can't Stop Looking At This

#25

This Perfectly Organized Tin Of Cards

#26

The Way My Dutch School Has Arranged These School Bikes

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live in Holland and no Bike stall ever looks like this

#27

My Younger Brother (20) Is Training To Be A Driver For Our Moving Company. He Wants To Hear How You'd Rate His Tetris Skills

alanfallguy avatar
Alan Fallguy
Alan Fallguy
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After adding the carpet on the right the bottom 4 rows should have disappeared :-)

#28

I Organized My Smaller Gemstones

#29

My Friend's Cookie Jar

diana-zapata246 avatar
CoMa4
CoMa4
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These wouldn’t last long enough to look this nice in my home.🥛🍪😋

#30

Top Row Of Hangers

#31

The Way My Boyfriend Organized The Cord To The Lamp

#32

This Apple Arrangement

#33

Organization Done Right

#34

Now That's A Tidy Shelf Stacking

#35

Beautiful Cable Management

#36

Seems Like A Good Time To Finally Show Off The Spice Rack I Built

#37

Love Having A 3D Printer For Things Like This

#38

I Arranged My Fabric By Color And Re-Folded It All To Fit Perfectly Within Each Cube

#39

Carrots Stacked At The Supermarket

cara_6 avatar
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So as a short person, I can only reach half way up….it’s not going to end well, is it?

#40

I Always Sort Puzzle Pieces By Shape Before I Put It Together. Am I Weird?

social_276 avatar
SM
SM
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I haven't done many puzzles, but it seems to me that sorting them by color would be better.

#41

My Friend Sent Me A Before vs. After Photo Of Him Cable-Managing The Servers At Work

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My manager and I did this at one of our German offices a number of years ago. Took till 1am. It was ruined within 6 months

#42

These Vacuum-Packed Bean Bricks At The Supermarket

#43

The Way My Mom Mows Crop Circles Into The Lawn

#44

People Were Staring, But I Know You Guys Understand

#45

My Friend's Basement Organization Is Something Else

#46

Color-Sorted Markers In A Bucharest Store

#47

Drop A File Frame In An Ottoman Or Chest And Voilà - Storage Solution That Doubles As A Seat

#48

Organized Copper Piping

#49

The Way My Parents Arranged Their Chicken Eggs

#50

Packing Hangers. Thought It Looked Satisfying

#51

Freshly Stocked Cheez-It Aisle

#52

I Have Synesthesia, That Means I Remember Books Better By Their Color Than By Title Or Author, So This Is What Happens When I Have Enough Shelf Space

#53

This Whole Foods Display

#54

Our Tools Were A Complete Mess, Now Everything Has A Home

#55

Today, I Was Helping My Church Organzine Supplies For Those In Need, And I Got A Little Carried Away

diana-zapata246 avatar
CoMa4
CoMa4
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a wonderful blessing to those in need. ❤️

#56

This Almost-Perfect Shelf Stocking Job

#57

This Candy Aisle At Dollar Tree

egads avatar
e gads
e gads
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dollar tree always looks like a herd of buffalo ran through it

#58

Shout Out To The Employee Who Organized These Sauces

diana-zapata246 avatar
CoMa4
CoMa4
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love Taco Bell! Diablo sauce is my fav! 🌮🤤

#59

Finally Organized My Fabric Stash To A Usable State. Staring At This Wall Is Like Therapy

#60

Garage Organization

#61

Cast Iron Storage

#62

This Milk Display I Created At Work Today

#63

The Way These Books Are Organized

#64

This Perfectly Stocked Grocery Store, The Day Before Its Grand Opening

#65

My Color-Coordinated Apps

#66

This Book Collection Sorted Out By Color

#67

My Dad Is At It Again With His Aesthetically Pleasing Crop Circle Leaf Mulching

#68

Organized Spice Drawer

liz_reid3 avatar
Liz Reid
Liz Reid
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice but I would be torn between colour and alphabetical organisation

#69

Due To The Lockdown, My Boss Had The Time To Alphabetize Our Entire DVD Stock

#70

My Reorganized Bookcases! Took About 4 Hours But I Think It Was Worth It

#71

Beautifully Color-Coded Cabling

#72

My Husband’s Area At Work Pre-Opening Yesterday

POST
diana-zapata246 avatar
CoMa4
CoMa4
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Costco! Buying in bulk is a must in my household! 🛒🛒

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#73

This Grocery Store Displays These Nuts And Other Snacks Upside Down So You Can See The Contents More Clearly

This Grocery Store Displays These Nuts And Other Snacks Upside Down So You Can See The Contents More Clearly

zachcruse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

The Way The Fridge Magnets Are Organized After My Brother With Asperger's Syndrome Has Come To Visit

The Way The Fridge Magnets Are Organized After My Brother With Asperger's Syndrome Has Come To Visit

IkBenAnders Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

The Way These Boxes Are Organized

The Way These Boxes Are Organized

lovelymoondrops Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

Just Finished Organizing Some Legal Emails

Just Finished Organizing Some Legal Emails

ouob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Candy Organization

Candy Organization

xetterxx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Satisfying Purple Cables

Satisfying Purple Cables

VerGuy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

The Way My Boyfriend Organizes Our Silverware Drawer

The Way My Boyfriend Organizes Our Silverware Drawer

O5-01_TheUsurper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

I Find Myself Changing My Shelves Once Every Few Months, Because It's Just Such A Satisfying Task For Me. But I Always End Up Keeping This Set Of Rainbow Shelves

I Find Myself Changing My Shelves Once Every Few Months, Because It's Just Such A Satisfying Task For Me. But I Always End Up Keeping This Set Of Rainbow Shelves

infinitybooks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

My Spice Drawer Is Highly Satisfying

My Spice Drawer Is Highly Satisfying

svetkuz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

I Work In Retail, And My Job Is To Tidy Up The Shelves. Today, The Milk Section Looked Very Chaotic, So I Decided To Take A Before And After Picture

I Work In Retail, And My Job Is To Tidy Up The Shelves. Today, The Milk Section Looked Very Chaotic, So I Decided To Take A Before And After Picture

JunkSep Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Not Your Traditional Cozy Place, But It's Mine

Not Your Traditional Cozy Place, But It's Mine

MasterKruse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

My Friend's Color-Coded Board Game Shelf

My Friend's Color-Coded Board Game Shelf

OctoPotus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Moved To A New House And My Wife Organized The Tupperware Drawer

Moved To A New House And My Wife Organized The Tupperware Drawer

zabuu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#86

This Cookware Collection Organized By Color

This Cookware Collection Organized By Color

tomaszmajewski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Plumbing On Another Level

Plumbing On Another Level

CareyMahoney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Built-In Cable Management On The Back Of My TV

Built-In Cable Management On The Back Of My TV

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

This Entire Refrigerated Section Is Dedicated For Just Lemon Gatorade

This Entire Refrigerated Section Is Dedicated For Just Lemon Gatorade

DawnGrager Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
liz_reid3 avatar
Liz Reid
Liz Reid
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok but how about turning the bottles so the labels are all facing the same way? At the moment it makes me feel uneasy.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#90

Before And After Pictures Of When I Sorted My Chalk

Before And After Pictures Of When I Sorted My Chalk

SlothWifeu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

I Love The Way These Are Stocked

I Love The Way These Are Stocked

CollateralSabotage Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Finally, We Decided To Tackle The Inside Of The Shed Over The Weekend

Finally, We Decided To Tackle The Inside Of The Shed Over The Weekend

dusk2illdawn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Food Prep: Saturday Edition

Food Prep: Saturday Edition

chicly_organized Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Plumbing Work Done Right

Plumbing Work Done Right

tubomart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Milk Bricks

Milk Bricks

Arshellostrich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#96

Well, The 5 Minutes It Took To Arrange My Glass Collection On The Mantle Was Incredibly Worth It

Well, The 5 Minutes It Took To Arrange My Glass Collection On The Mantle Was Incredibly Worth It

catglaw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mantel. Mantle is a cloak, cape, other shoulder covering.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#97

Organized My Buddie's Backroom

Organized My Buddie's Backroom

okiedokie666 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Oddly Satisfyingly Sorted Shelves

Oddly Satisfyingly Sorted Shelves

alkemann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

The Way I Stock The Ice At Work

The Way I Stock The Ice At Work

OgFlexOffender Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

Did Somebody Say Sushi?

Did Somebody Say Sushi?

TsuyoiNoHideki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

Here Is My Hard Effort At Eggs And Cream Cheeses! Enjoy

Here Is My Hard Effort At Eggs And Cream Cheeses! Enjoy

The_NewArchitect Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

Couple Of Panels I Wired Yesterday

Couple Of Panels I Wired Yesterday

laaam_chop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Pantry Organization Using Labels Is Complete. So Aesthetically Pleasing

Pantry Organization Using Labels Is Complete. So Aesthetically Pleasing

becca_maree__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

The Art Cart. A Simple Trolley With Hanging Containers Filled With My Children's Favorite Art And Craft Supplies

The Art Cart. A Simple Trolley With Hanging Containers Filled With My Children's Favorite Art And Craft Supplies

househomelove Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

We Spent This Morning Deep Cleaning The Pantry

We Spent This Morning Deep Cleaning The Pantry

dusk2illdawn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#106

The Way My Fiance Organizes Our Fridge

The Way My Fiance Organizes Our Fridge

dukeystyle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

My Tea Drawer

My Tea Drawer

OutlandishMama Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#108

I Built Some Shelves This Weekend In My Previously Empty Pantry. This Was Only My Second Time Wood Working So I'm Pretty Happy With The Result Despite Some Missteps

I Built Some Shelves This Weekend In My Previously Empty Pantry. This Was Only My Second Time Wood Working So I'm Pretty Happy With The Result Despite Some Missteps

Barbaricballoon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#109

Started Working At A Supermarket. Organized A Very Messy Ice Cream Aisle

Started Working At A Supermarket. Organized A Very Messy Ice Cream Aisle

The_NewArchitect Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#110

I Hear You People Like Cabinets

I Hear You People Like Cabinets

devcmacd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#111

What’s Not To Love About A Beautifully Organized Spice Rack? Having Everything Organized At An Easy Glance Makes Cooking More Efficient

What’s Not To Love About A Beautifully Organized Spice Rack? Having Everything Organized At An Easy Glance Makes Cooking More Efficient

pretty.little.designs Report