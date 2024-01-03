127 Gorgeously Satisfying Pics To Bring Organization Lovers Peace And Joy
There's something oddly satisfying about a decluttered and nicely organized space. Our brain loves symmetry, patterns and repetition. And what better way to trigger that dopamine response than to tidy things up according to, say, color? If you're doing it yourself, there's another plus – you can use it as a sort of meditation. Or listen to a podcast you like if you hate being alone with your brain.
This time, Bored Panda has prepared for you some gorgeously satisfying pictures to look at. Whether it's a garage that has undergone a major decluttering makeover or a shelf in a store – we've got you covered. So sit back, relax for a few minutes, and enjoy these lovely entries that might make your brain tingle.
Broom Setup On Our Local Garden Store
The Way These Thrift Store Tea Cups Are Displayed
Carrots Stacked On A Truck
These Soda Bottles
Organized Office Drawer
When I was in the Air Force, we did this for all our tools in the toolbox. It makes it so that you can instantly tell if a tool is missing. This can be critical on the flight line where a missing tool might be sucked up into a jet engine. We even had two layers of foam. The bottom you panted red, and then the top was black foam. It really made it stand out.
Neatly Arranged Markers At My Local Bookstore
I’m An Art Teacher And I Moved To A New School This Past Summer. The Previous Teacher Did Not Share My Love Of Organization. Behold The Before And After Of My Paper Closet
Old Trunks And Suitcases On Custom Shelves Are A Cool Storage Solution
These Yoghurts Are Sorted Perfectly. I Can Bearly Tell The Difference Between This And A Real Bear
The Way This Produce Is Arranged
The Way These Pipes And Valves Are Arranged Is Soothing
Hot Wheels Display I’ve Assembled For My Office
The Way This Museum Arranged Snail Shells To Demonstrate Color Variation
Selling My House Soon And Packing Up All The LEGO, Took One Last Photo Of My Setup
After Months And Months In Storage I Finally Managed To Build Some Custom Shelves To Display My Game Boy Collection
The Way These Wires Flow
After Ordering Some Shrimp, Customer Returned The Plate Like This
This Yarn Display My Wife Made At Work
I Used To Be A Cook In The Industry, But Now I Cook For My Family And Friends
Props To Whoever Stocked These Clothes' Hangers At IKEA
The Way These Shirts Are Arranged
This unfortunately does not work well from what I have experienced. You have to go through a whole stack to find the size you are looking for. It does look great and neat, but I have seen people create an unholy mess trying to find what they are looking for. It does work easier though if they leave the shirt stacks with the shirts in the packaging, easier to see the size and people create less chaos.
I've Been Working In A Supermarket For 11 Years And Still Find "Facing Up" Oddly Satisfying. I Took These Pictures 1 Month Ago
I Can't Stop Looking At This
This Perfectly Organized Tin Of Cards
The Way My Dutch School Has Arranged These School Bikes
My Younger Brother (20) Is Training To Be A Driver For Our Moving Company. He Wants To Hear How You'd Rate His Tetris Skills
After adding the carpet on the right the bottom 4 rows should have disappeared :-)
I Organized My Smaller Gemstones
My Friend's Cookie Jar
Top Row Of Hangers
The Way My Boyfriend Organized The Cord To The Lamp
Organization Done Right
Now That's A Tidy Shelf Stacking
Beautiful Cable Management
Seems Like A Good Time To Finally Show Off The Spice Rack I Built
Love Having A 3D Printer For Things Like This
I Arranged My Fabric By Color And Re-Folded It All To Fit Perfectly Within Each Cube
Carrots Stacked At The Supermarket
So as a short person, I can only reach half way up….it’s not going to end well, is it?