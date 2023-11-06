Grinch Holiday Decorations (11 Pics)
I've been a floral designer specializing in weddings and themed events since Y2K but our business couldn't survive Covid. I started creating unique paintings, wreaths, garlands and swags that feature beloved themes and characters.
I love the creativity that I get to tap into when creating my pieces. If you'd like to see more of my designs please follow me on Instagram.
Grinch Wreath
Handcrafted Grinch wreath with a hand painted sign in the center.
Grinch Christmas Wreath
Grinch Swag
Hand painted wood Grinch mounted in a Holiday Swag with red, lime green, black and white ribbons and ornaments. This piece is over 4 feet tall and has battery operated lights.
Grinch And Max Wreath
Handcrafted Grinch and Max Holiday wreath with a hand painted sign in the center.
Grinch And Max Painting
Grinch Fingers With Monogram Ornament
12" Wood circle with Grinch fingers cut out of wood and painted with acrylic paint. The Ornament can have any letter or left without a monogram.
Grinch Christmas Wreath
Grinch Holiday Wreath
Handcrafted Grinch wreath with a wood Grinch and Cindy Lou Who mounted on the side.
Grinch Door Or Wall Hanging
Hand painted Grinch on wood. He's approx 4' tall and the sign in the middle can be personalized.
Merry Grinchmas Wreath
Grinch Inspired Holiday Garland
Handcrafted Grinch inspired Holiday
garland. This piece is 8' but I can make any size, style, color or theme.