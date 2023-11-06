ADVERTISEMENT

I've been a floral designer specializing in weddings and themed events since Y2K but our business couldn't survive Covid. I started creating unique paintings, wreaths, garlands and swags that feature beloved themes and characters.

I love the creativity that I get to tap into when creating my pieces. If you'd like to see more of my designs please follow me on Instagram.

More info: Instagram | Etsy

#1

Grinch Wreath

Handcrafted Grinch wreath with a hand painted sign in the center.

Likivi Designs
#2

Grinch Christmas Wreath

Likivi Designs
#3

Grinch Swag

Hand painted wood Grinch mounted in a Holiday Swag with red, lime green, black and white ribbons and ornaments. This piece is over 4 feet tall and has battery operated lights.

Likivi Designs
#4

Grinch And Max Wreath

Likivi Designs
#5

Grinch And Max Painting

Likivi Designs
#6

Grinch Fingers With Monogram Ornament

12" Wood circle with Grinch fingers cut out of wood and painted with acrylic paint. The Ornament can have any letter or left without a monogram.

Likivi Designs
#7

Grinch Christmas Wreath

Likivi Designs
#8

Grinch Holiday Wreath

Handcrafted Grinch wreath with a wood Grinch and Cindy Lou Who mounted on the side.

Likivi Designs
#9

Grinch Door Or Wall Hanging

Hand painted Grinch on wood. He's approx 4' tall and the sign in the middle can be personalized.

Likivi Designs
#10

Merry Grinchmas Wreath

Likivi Designs
#11

Grinch Inspired Holiday Garland

Handcrafted Grinch inspired Holiday
garland. This piece is 8' but I can make any size, style, color or theme.

Likivi Designs
