Rockin' around the Christmas tree, let the Christmas spirit ring

Later we'll have some pumpkin pie and we'll do some caroling

That pumpkin pie is all I’ve been thinking about for the past three weeks. Well, the pumpkin pie, the gingerbread cookies, the fancy holiday cheeses, the eggnog, the Christmas roast and the mulled wine. Basically, the food is one of my favorite parts of Christmas!

But when it comes to holiday cooking, many of us tend to get a bit too ambitious. Oh, a new recipe that I’ve never made before with 50 steps? Sounds great for me! (Even though the most cooking I’ve done in the past 2 months was baking brownies from a box mix…)

It’s natural to want to impress our loved ones with holiday treats and to try to go above and beyond with our festive feasts. But it’s always important to know our limitations in life, or we might end up with Santa cookies that look like demons or cheesecake that appears to have been in a nuclear explosion. Down below, we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious and tragic holiday cooking fails from this subreddit dedicated to painful food pics to help you pandas feel a little bit better about your slightly burnt Christmas turkey.

Be sure to upvote the pics that make you want to order takeout next Christmas, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever experienced any holiday cooking fails that your family will never let you live down. Then, if you’re interested in viewing even more unfortunate fails people have experienced on Christmas, check out this Bored Panda article next!

#1

I've Been Thinking What To Cook For Christmas This Year???

I've Been Thinking What To Cook For Christmas This Year???

brightercook Report

T. Brown
T. Brown
Community Member
1 hour ago

Some restaurant would sell that. Deconstructed salad. Lol.

#2

Getting Ready For Christmas With A Classy Gingerbread House

Getting Ready For Christmas With A Classy Gingerbread House

reddit.com Report

#3

My 11 Year Old's Christmas Cookie

My 11 Year Old's Christmas Cookie

u16173 Report

T. Brown
T. Brown
Community Member
1 hour ago

Santa just put them on the naughty list for sure!

#4

Cheesecake Buttholes For A Christmas Party

Cheesecake Buttholes For A Christmas Party

ImFromMarsTo Report

LK
LK
Community Member
1 hour ago

No problem what so ever. Make a fruit sauce, or a ganache, and pour it over the little cheesecakes. They will look, and taste great.

#5

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas

AlexS101 Report

#6

My Friend's Mom Made Christmas Bread

My Friend's Mom Made Christmas Bread

Beanz122 Report

#7

My Mom Made Jabba The Ham For Christmas

My Mom Made Jabba The Ham For Christmas

vanadium_sky Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago

Jabba appears to have some skin damage and tooth decay.

#8

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas

pkkballer22 Report

LK
LK
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is not a fail. :) It looks good.

#9

My Mom's Christmas Cookies Didn't Come Out Like She'd Anticipated

My Mom's Christmas Cookies Didn't Come Out Like She'd Anticipated

iia Report

#10

I Made Christmas Candle Salad For My Family. Because Bananas In Cranberry Jello Stars, Topped With Almonds And Dripping Mayonnaise, Were A Normal Thing In 1958

I Made Christmas Candle Salad For My Family. Because Bananas In Cranberry Jello Stars, Topped With Almonds And Dripping Mayonnaise, Were A Normal Thing In 1958

perfectionsalad Report

#11

Christmas Sweater Pizza

Christmas Sweater Pizza

NadaCJ Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cutest ugly Christmas sweater I've ever seen.

#12

My Daughter Asked For A Pancake Shaped Like A Christmas Stocking. I Very Much Failed

My Daughter Asked For A Pancake Shaped Like A Christmas Stocking. I Very Much Failed

JephriB Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is your daughter old enough to even see this?

#13

Happy Holidays

Happy Holidays

RabbitCommercial5057 Report

Angela Kelley
Angela Kelley
Community Member
1 hour ago

Your gingerbread has some serious soul. 🤎

#14

I'd Just Like To Show Off My Christmas Pizza Before It Gets Fucked Up In The Oven 🙃

I’d Just Like To Show Off My Christmas Pizza Before It Gets Fucked Up In The Oven 🙃

biohazardhoe Report

#15

Who's Ready For Christmas Morning Waffles?

Who's Ready For Christmas Morning Waffles?

proscriptus Report

#16

Tim Hortons Special Holiday Polar Bear Dream Donut. Nailed It!

Tim Hortons Special Holiday Polar Bear Dream Donut. Nailed It!

brotononreddit Report

EP
EP
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I love their actual donut. It's much nicer than any Dunkin' holiday donuts, any holiday.

#17

Pizza Snowman Holiday Abomination

Pizza Snowman Holiday Abomination

Labrat0770 Report

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Please tell me that's not pineapple

#18

My Mother-In-Law's Contribution To Christmas Dinner. It Was Supposed To Be A Caramel Cake

My Mother-In-Law’s Contribution To Christmas Dinner. It Was Supposed To Be A Caramel Cake

Literarywhore Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's very possibly delicious to taste...

#19

Christmas "Snowman" Cheeseball, A Holiday Treat That Requires A Little Imagination

Christmas "Snowman" Cheeseball, A Holiday Treat That Requires A Little Imagination

hobo-pie-experience Report

tine
tine
Community Member
1 hour ago

This one has such good energy, I like it

#20

My Brother Is Eating His New Cereal He Made From Broken Christmas Cookies

My Brother Is Eating His New Cereal He Made From Broken Christmas Cookies

shatspiders Report

#21

Shrimp Christmas Tree

Shrimp Christmas Tree

Optimum_Havoc Report

EP
EP
Community Member
36 minutes ago

No! What is this 1970?

#22

Merry Covid Christmas. Here's My Special Christmas Eve Dinner In Quarantine

Merry Covid Christmas. Here's My Special Christmas Eve Dinner In Quarantine

Swillo29 Report

T. Brown
T. Brown
Community Member
58 minutes ago

"Smashed pumpkin" hmm that could actually be good

#23

My Christmas Ham

My Christmas Ham

LouGossetJr Report

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
46 minutes ago

I laughed sooooo hard at this =))))

#24

Boyfriend Was Confused Why He Had A Tin Of Pineapple And Candied Cherries In His Stocking But He'd Told Me Once How Much He Likes Both, So For Christmas I Used Them To Make My First Ever Pineapple Upside-Down Cake For Him :)

Boyfriend Was Confused Why He Had A Tin Of Pineapple And Candied Cherries In His Stocking But He'd Told Me Once How Much He Likes Both, So For Christmas I Used Them To Make My First Ever Pineapple Upside-Down Cake For Him :)

Catmeow82 Report

#25

Only The Fanciest Hors D'oeuvres For Christmas Dinner

Only The Fanciest Hors D'oeuvres For Christmas Dinner

Enclave2287 Report

T. Brown
T. Brown
Community Member
59 minutes ago

What'd you do with the yolks??

#26

Delicious Xmas Snack

Delicious Xmas Snack

137mAhero Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

The bread 👍. The Brie or Camembert 👍. The spearmint candy HARD PASS!

#27

Ramen House. Happy Holidays

Ramen House. Happy Holidays

yik_yaking Report

#28

Local Grocery Store Has Some Festive (And Sad) Holiday Breads!

Local Grocery Store Has Some Festive (And Sad) Holiday Breads!

MsBluffy Report

#29

I Had One Mushroom, Two Pieces Of Salami, Some Dough, Sauce And Cheese. Merry Christmas!

I Had One Mushroom, Two Pieces Of Salami, Some Dough, Sauce And Cheese. Merry Christmas!

boobdoodler69420 Report

#30

My Dad Was So Disappointed That He Burnt The Christmas Ham Until I Showed Him It Belonged Here On R/Shiryfoodporn. He Was Enthralled That There Was A Place For Such Food Misfortunes

My Dad Was So Disappointed That He Burnt The Christmas Ham Until I Showed Him It Belonged Here On R/Shiryfoodporn. He Was Enthralled That There Was A Place For Such Food Misfortunes

plspassdabudder Report

EP
EP
Community Member
30 minutes ago

The island of misfit Hams

#31

Christmas Schlong (Beef Wellington)

Christmas Schlong (Beef Wellington)

Taxistheft98 Report

#32

I Got A Breakfast Sandwich Maker For Christmas

I Got A Breakfast Sandwich Maker For Christmas

funkalismo Report

#33

Christmas Eve Feast

Christmas Eve Feast

Shef_Shitty Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago

This just makes me sad because these folks can't or don't go all out. Maybe Christmas just isn't their thing. But I feel bad for anyone who eats this type of "food". Looks unappetizing and non-nutritious.

#34

Family Didn't Show Up For Xmas Dinner So Made Sweet Potato Cream Burned Marshmallow Soup With The Groceries

Family Didn’t Show Up For Xmas Dinner So Made Sweet Potato Cream Burned Marshmallow Soup With The Groceries

7206vxr Report

EP
EP
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Without the cream used like milk in a cereal bowl, this would have been something

#35

This Japanese Make It Yourself Little Food My Sister Got Me For Christmas

This Japanese Make It Yourself Little Food My Sister Got Me For Christmas

the0202 Report

G o l d f i s h
G o l d f i s h
Community Member
1 hour ago

OMG I LOVE THESE SO MUCH THEY ARE SO ADORABLE (not very good to eat, but fun nonetheless!)

#36

I Work At One Of The Best Funded Hospitals In The Nation And This Is The Christmas Dinner They Offered To Night Shift. It Tasted Just Like What It Cost

I Work At One Of The Best Funded Hospitals In The Nation And This Is The Christmas Dinner They Offered To Night Shift. It Tasted Just Like What It Cost

Keltadin Report

Naomi van Nijnatten
Naomi van Nijnatten
Community Member
1 hour ago

Scrooge health Inc. wishes you humbug...

#37

Christmas Leftovers - Sous Vide Lamb With Jarlsberg On Hashbrowns

Christmas Leftovers - Sous Vide Lamb With Jarlsberg On Hashbrowns

GypsyisaCat Report

#38

One Of My Friends Relatives Decided To Go Full Out Jelly For Christmas

One Of My Friends Relatives Decided To Go Full Out Jelly For Christmas

idkmanitsausername Report

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
4 minutes ago

That is all kinds of wrong (coming from someone who lives in a state known for jello salad)

#39

Christmas Has Passed, I Still Can't Get This Piece Of Shit Off The Plate, Because Of The Construction Grade Icing

Christmas Has Passed, I Still Can't Get This Piece Of Shit Off The Plate, Because Of The Construction Grade Icing

Madiame Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Every kitchen should have at least one thrift store plate (bowl/casserole dish) considered disposable.

#40

I Think I Found A New Christmas Tradition: Tomato Aspic In The Form Of Elmo

I Think I Found A New Christmas Tradition: Tomato Aspic In The Form Of Elmo

gmarnold25 Report

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Winking and buggers coming out of his nose?

#41

Made Some Christmas Cookies Yesterday

Made Some Christmas Cookies Yesterday

shermark Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A refreshing change from the mechanically perfect ones on the other post

#42

My Girlfriend Bought An Xmas Chocolate Raindeer But It's Face Melted Off And Now It Looks Like A Haunted Evil Thing. She Wants To Know If We Should Still Gift It. I Say Yes

My Girlfriend Bought An Xmas Chocolate Raindeer But It's Face Melted Off And Now It Looks Like A Haunted Evil Thing. She Wants To Know If We Should Still Gift It. I Say Yes

alfiealfiealfie Report

#43

Happy Holidays!

Happy Holidays!

gailythunder19 Report

#44

Saw This While Browsing Twitter. Happy Holidays!

Saw This While Browsing Twitter. Happy Holidays!

sortoflavender Report

#45

Highlight Of The Christmas Potluck

Highlight Of The Christmas Potluck

Hubak42 Report

#46

Christmas Dinner

Christmas Dinner

Herbivorus Report

#47

Christmas Dinner

Christmas Dinner

GhostalMedia Report

#48

Christmas Salad By My Mum

Christmas Salad By My Mum

Prepuci Report

T. Brown
T. Brown
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Needs that grinch from up above.

#49

Hotdog Pie At The Office Christmas Party

Hotdog Pie At The Office Christmas Party

strokerlinx Report

EP
EP
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone tried it!!!!!!!????

#50

Refried Black Beans With A Green Sauce And Red Sauce. I Call It Black Christmas

Refried Black Beans With A Green Sauce And Red Sauce. I Call It Black Christmas

reddit.com Report

Fish Fingers
Fish Fingers
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like someone's dog needs to go to the vets...

#51

My Schools Free Turkey Lunch For Christmas

My Schools Free Turkey Lunch For Christmas

Anti_akwardtheturtle Report

#52

Work's Christmas Dinner

Work's Christmas Dinner

peatoire Report

Crookshanks
Crookshanks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Compared to some others on here…

#53

My Mom Wanted Us To Have A Special Dinner For Our Last Day Of Christmas Vacation So We Broke Out The Fancy Glasses

My Mom Wanted Us To Have A Special Dinner For Our Last Day Of Christmas Vacation So We Broke Out The Fancy Glasses

yaboyanu Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is the yellow thing top left

#54

My Friend's Christmas Dinner

My Friend's Christmas Dinner

cumin Report

#55

Made Some Soup From The Xmas Dinner Leftovers, Mostly Brussel Sprouts

Made Some Soup From The Xmas Dinner Leftovers, Mostly Brussel Sprouts

McCoyCoy Report

G o l d f i s h
G o l d f i s h
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought that black stain was darth vader for some reason lol

#56

Husband's Xmas Dinner: Frozen Pizza Enhanced With Red And Green

Husband's Xmas Dinner: Frozen Pizza Enhanced With Red And Green

MozzarellaFitzgerald Report

#57

Xmas Breakfast. Avocado Toast With Poached Eggs, Parmesan, And Beth's Kitchen Salsa Picante. Merry Chrysler!

Xmas Breakfast. Avocado Toast With Poached Eggs, Parmesan, And Beth's Kitchen Salsa Picante. Merry Chrysler!

WanderingGenesis Report

