104 Times People Tried To Cook Christmas Dinner But Failed Miserably
Rockin' around the Christmas tree, let the Christmas spirit ring
Later we'll have some pumpkin pie and we'll do some caroling
That pumpkin pie is all I’ve been thinking about for the past three weeks. Well, the pumpkin pie, the gingerbread cookies, the fancy holiday cheeses, the eggnog, the Christmas roast and the mulled wine. Basically, the food is one of my favorite parts of Christmas!
But when it comes to holiday cooking, many of us tend to get a bit too ambitious. Oh, a new recipe that I’ve never made before with 50 steps? Sounds great for me! (Even though the most cooking I’ve done in the past 2 months was baking brownies from a box mix…)
It’s natural to want to impress our loved ones with holiday treats and to try to go above and beyond with our festive feasts. But it’s always important to know our limitations in life, or we might end up with Santa cookies that look like demons or cheesecake that appears to have been in a nuclear explosion. Down below, we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious and tragic holiday cooking fails from this subreddit dedicated to painful food pics to help you pandas feel a little bit better about your slightly burnt Christmas turkey.
Be sure to upvote the pics that make you want to order takeout next Christmas, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever experienced any holiday cooking fails that your family will never let you live down. Then, if you’re interested in viewing even more unfortunate fails people have experienced on Christmas, check out this Bored Panda article next!
This post may include affiliate links.
I've Been Thinking What To Cook For Christmas This Year???
Getting Ready For Christmas With A Classy Gingerbread House
My 11 Year Old's Christmas Cookie
Cheesecake Buttholes For A Christmas Party
Merry Christmas
My Friend's Mom Made Christmas Bread
My Mom Made Jabba The Ham For Christmas
Merry Christmas
My Mom's Christmas Cookies Didn't Come Out Like She'd Anticipated
I Made Christmas Candle Salad For My Family. Because Bananas In Cranberry Jello Stars, Topped With Almonds And Dripping Mayonnaise, Were A Normal Thing In 1958
Christmas Sweater Pizza
My Daughter Asked For A Pancake Shaped Like A Christmas Stocking. I Very Much Failed
Happy Holidays
I’d Just Like To Show Off My Christmas Pizza Before It Gets Fucked Up In The Oven 🙃
Who's Ready For Christmas Morning Waffles?
Tim Hortons Special Holiday Polar Bear Dream Donut. Nailed It!
Pizza Snowman Holiday Abomination
My Mother-In-Law’s Contribution To Christmas Dinner. It Was Supposed To Be A Caramel Cake
Christmas "Snowman" Cheeseball, A Holiday Treat That Requires A Little Imagination
My Brother Is Eating His New Cereal He Made From Broken Christmas Cookies
Shrimp Christmas Tree
Merry Covid Christmas. Here's My Special Christmas Eve Dinner In Quarantine
My Christmas Ham
Boyfriend Was Confused Why He Had A Tin Of Pineapple And Candied Cherries In His Stocking But He'd Told Me Once How Much He Likes Both, So For Christmas I Used Them To Make My First Ever Pineapple Upside-Down Cake For Him :)
Only The Fanciest Hors D'oeuvres For Christmas Dinner
Delicious Xmas Snack
The bread 👍. The Brie or Camembert 👍. The spearmint candy HARD PASS!
Ramen House. Happy Holidays
Local Grocery Store Has Some Festive (And Sad) Holiday Breads!
I Had One Mushroom, Two Pieces Of Salami, Some Dough, Sauce And Cheese. Merry Christmas!
My Dad Was So Disappointed That He Burnt The Christmas Ham Until I Showed Him It Belonged Here On R/Shiryfoodporn. He Was Enthralled That There Was A Place For Such Food Misfortunes
Christmas Schlong (Beef Wellington)
I Got A Breakfast Sandwich Maker For Christmas
Christmas Eve Feast
Family Didn’t Show Up For Xmas Dinner So Made Sweet Potato Cream Burned Marshmallow Soup With The Groceries
This Japanese Make It Yourself Little Food My Sister Got Me For Christmas
OMG I LOVE THESE SO MUCH THEY ARE SO ADORABLE (not very good to eat, but fun nonetheless!)
I Work At One Of The Best Funded Hospitals In The Nation And This Is The Christmas Dinner They Offered To Night Shift. It Tasted Just Like What It Cost
Christmas Leftovers - Sous Vide Lamb With Jarlsberg On Hashbrowns
One Of My Friends Relatives Decided To Go Full Out Jelly For Christmas
Christmas Has Passed, I Still Can't Get This Piece Of Shit Off The Plate, Because Of The Construction Grade Icing
Every kitchen should have at least one thrift store plate (bowl/casserole dish) considered disposable.
I Think I Found A New Christmas Tradition: Tomato Aspic In The Form Of Elmo
Made Some Christmas Cookies Yesterday
A refreshing change from the mechanically perfect ones on the other post
My Girlfriend Bought An Xmas Chocolate Raindeer But It's Face Melted Off And Now It Looks Like A Haunted Evil Thing. She Wants To Know If We Should Still Gift It. I Say Yes
Happy Holidays!
Saw This While Browsing Twitter. Happy Holidays!
Highlight Of The Christmas Potluck
Christmas Dinner
Christmas Dinner
Christmas Salad By My Mum
Hotdog Pie At The Office Christmas Party
Refried Black Beans With A Green Sauce And Red Sauce. I Call It Black Christmas
My Schools Free Turkey Lunch For Christmas
Work's Christmas Dinner
My Mom Wanted Us To Have A Special Dinner For Our Last Day Of Christmas Vacation So We Broke Out The Fancy Glasses
My Friend's Christmas Dinner
Made Some Soup From The Xmas Dinner Leftovers, Mostly Brussel Sprouts
I thought that black stain was darth vader for some reason lol