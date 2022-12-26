Rockin' around the Christmas tree, let the Christmas spirit ring

Later we'll have some pumpkin pie and we'll do some caroling

That pumpkin pie is all I’ve been thinking about for the past three weeks. Well, the pumpkin pie, the gingerbread cookies, the fancy holiday cheeses, the eggnog, the Christmas roast and the mulled wine. Basically, the food is one of my favorite parts of Christmas!

But when it comes to holiday cooking, many of us tend to get a bit too ambitious. Oh, a new recipe that I’ve never made before with 50 steps? Sounds great for me! (Even though the most cooking I’ve done in the past 2 months was baking brownies from a box mix…)

It’s natural to want to impress our loved ones with holiday treats and to try to go above and beyond with our festive feasts. But it’s always important to know our limitations in life, or we might end up with Santa cookies that look like demons or cheesecake that appears to have been in a nuclear explosion. Down below, we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious and tragic holiday cooking fails from this subreddit dedicated to painful food pics to help you pandas feel a little bit better about your slightly burnt Christmas turkey.

Be sure to upvote the pics that make you want to order takeout next Christmas, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever experienced any holiday cooking fails that your family will never let you live down. Then, if you’re interested in viewing even more unfortunate fails people have experienced on Christmas, check out this Bored Panda article next!