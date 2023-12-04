ADVERTISEMENT

There's a little bit of geekiness in all of us. Who doesn't have that one thing about which they strangely know a lot and pride themselves on being experts? Whether it’s gardening, the Harry Potter universe, or video games, it’s not such a bad thing to channel our inner Sheldon Cooper sometimes. Sure, he's a bit socially awkward, but that doesn’t take away from his charm.

The subreddit we’re looking at today is exactly that—nerdy and a little bit challenged in the adequacy department. Its 17.6k members, or as they call themselves, delusionists, are entitled to discuss everything from Sigmund Freud to Star Wars. So without further ado, we invite you to scroll through the best that the subreddit "Delusions of Adequacy” has to offer.

#1

Be Nice, Don't Be Like Me

joynessthebrave Report

#2

My First Word Was 'Actually'

CumburgGoneburg Report

#3

Look At Those Fancy Dogs, Thinking They Can Snowboard!

ChefRonSullivan Report

One must wonder what exactly "Delusions of Adequacy" means. Well, it’s an ironic variation of a previous term, “delusions of grandeur,” which is a person’s false belief about their own greatness and skills. When you think that someone has delusions of adequacy, you're actually insulting them by saying that they're incorrect to even think they could be competent enough to do or think of something. This definition is linked to the type of content the members of this page are sharing, like “feigned intelligentsia” and “blatant dumb-assery.”
#4

Come On, If You Don't Laugh, It Just Seems Mean

97Vercetti Report

#5

Were We All The Monsters All Along? Short Answer: Yes

FareonMoist Report

legrande375 avatar
Pieter LeGrande
Pieter LeGrande
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mum's dog would chase tennis balls for half an hour or so, then run off and hide the ball when he'd had enough. Remembered the hiding place and go retrieve it next walk. Very smart dog

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#6

When You Condition The Dog, Beware That You Do Not Also Condition Yourself!

gamespite Report

soniborah_1 avatar
EasyBreezyCataneze
EasyBreezyCataneze
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I pavloved myself with Pavlov's name. My immediate thought is food and even if m not hungry I salivate a bit

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Their About Community tab is also quite mysterious. It’s full of cryptic sayings like “the road to adequacy leads through the dark forest of your own inadequacy” and “if you need it explained, you won’t understand, if you understand you won’t need it explained.” When it comes to some of us with below-average brains, we really need to look twice before we can figure this one out.

#7

Needs Vary, Some Say Pinterest Risotto, Others Say Pinterest O-Face, They're Both Good

InterroMOM Report

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A United Airlines inflight meal is better than sex for my ace äss.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

Also, Paddington 2 Is A Great Movie, In Case Anyone's Wondering

FareonMoist Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww, I had a pom, miss you Coco aka Coconutter, you precious furry teddy

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#9

Sounds Fair To Me

FareonMoist Report

However, in a previous interview for Bored Panda (which you can find here), the creator behind this subreddit explained that sometimes he’s confusing on purpose. Those who understand his kind of humor will get it, and those who don’t will never be able to, no matter how much he tries to explain. By being intentionally puzzling, he hopes to encourage people to try and think their way into adequacy (hence the name) and minimize the number of fellows who think they’re smarter than everyone but actually are quite dimwitted.
#10

Better Question: Does The Washing Machine Need A Gender?

FareonMoist Report

feuerrabe avatar
VioletHunter
VioletHunter
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't even speak French but i am willing to bet it is feminine.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

From Now On I Will Only Answer To Northern Thicc Chonkasaurus!

matttomic Report

#12

More Specifically, It's The Greed And Stupidity Of Those Who Pretend To Be Leaders

FareonMoist Report

simperium avatar
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read it as "spetum piercing" and I was wondering why you need advice from somebody with medieval weapon injury.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Not so long ago, being a nerd like that wasn’t cool. Hobbies such as reading comic books, obsessing over Star Wars, and spending hours at the arcade could’ve gotten you easily teased or bullied, to the point that many kept them to themselves. Imagine it being lame to like Marvel or Call of Duty, especially now when the hidden aspects of nerd culture have made it into the mainstream for everyone to enjoy. Currently, science fiction shows are popular, people crowd comic conventions, and our new heroes are the Michael Ceras and Andrew Garfields.
#13

Mr Mittens Is Hungry, Feed Mr Mittens Or Suffer The Conequences!

sad3thoughts Report

#14

Tell Me I'm Pretty!

FareonMoist Report

#15

If I Didn't Limit My Book-Buying By My Book-Reading, I'd Need A Bigger Apartment

theartsyreader1 Report

The question is, how and why now? The internet has been a game-changer and those who couldn’t keep up with it risked being left behind. Geeks, armed with in-depth knowledge, passions, and skills, were able to quickly adapt to the new technological advancements. In the 1990s, when Silicon Valley, a high-tech industry, started to bloom, faces like Bill Gates and Steve Jobs became huge successes. They changed the way nerds were seen in the media, with a quote floating around that encouraged people to be nice to them because chances are they’ll end up working for one.

#16

That's The Dream! All I'm Good For Is Making Stuff Up That Sounds Credible

belisledesigns Report

micheldurinx avatar
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think he meant "it's really hard to win". Getting into them is super easy, barely an inconvenience.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#17

I Wish I Could Laugh In Completed Story

FareonMoist Report

hawkmoon avatar
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Come on, George, finish your books first! Seriously! Wind of Winter was rumored for this year and nothing again.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

Puntastic!

logosaetos Report

fiona_chatteur avatar
Fee
Fee
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why was Albert Einstein's most prolific year 1909? Because his wife wrote half the papers. He slowed down after he divorced her.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
It was also a time of fantasy and science fiction, both previously labeled as nerd territory. Releases like Harry Potter, The Matrix, and The Lord of the Rings broke the geek culture wall. Before that, as a comic-loving moviegoer, the best you could expect was an action movie about The Blade or The Punisher. During the '90s, actors who played nerdy roles were now seen portraying more muscular and tough characters. As a result, the film stars started to flaunt their nerdiness rather than hide it. Now most of us wish we could be Iron Man - a superhero who started off as a geeky engineer.
#19

I Ate'nt Dead

FareonMoist Report

commonplace20-bd avatar
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I think, I'm going for a walk" "You are not fooling anyone."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

Ah, To Be Young And Filthy In War-Time! Also, Don't Read Other People's Mail!

FareonMoist Report

legrande375 avatar
Pieter LeGrande
Pieter LeGrande
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The young, generally, cannot accept that their elders ever did THAT.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#21

I Thought Maybe They Were Cold!

FareonMoist Report

A rise in video game popularity also contributed to the nerdy shift. In the '80s, they were still pretty niche, with not a lot of people wanting to play. Not to mention the video game industry crashing down due to the oversaturation of low-quality gadgets. But Nintendo handled this by releasing a new video game console marketed as a children’s toy. The sales skyrocketed, and the success led to the creation of iconic franchises like Super Mario Bros and The Legend of Zelda. Afterward, the appearance of online games and Millennials matured this hobby and proved gaming to be an enjoyable pastime for adults or even a career.
#22

I Refuse To Answer On The Grounds That I Will Make Me Seem Dumb!

FareonMoist Report

micheldurinx avatar
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the first actually clever/nerdy one in this topic.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Not All Who Meme Are Lost

FareonMoist Report

#24

If You Gaze Long Enough Into An Abyss, The Abyss Completely Ignores You

FareonMoist Report

There’s no need for modern-day nerds to be hiding in the shadows anymore. Now they’re represented as intelligent, interesting, respectful, and very successful people. Don’t get us wrong; they’re still seen as a bit socially awkward, but in a positive and adorable way. Don’t get us wrong; they’re still seen as a bit socially awkward but in a positive and adorable way. People passionate about their hobbies proudly label themselves as all types of nerds - book nerds, food nerds, gaming nerds, science nerds, etc.

#25

Mind The Slip 'N Slide

FareonMoist Report

#26

It's Finally The Season Of X-Mas Dissing, A.k.a December

FareonMoist Report

#27

These Are Not The Heroes You're Looking For

FareonMoist Report

It’s quite troubling that it took us so long to accept dorky culture, but all that matters is that we’re here. We’re finally at a place where we can share our excessive hobbies and passions with the rest of the world. For more on all things dweeb, make sure to check out our earlier publication here.
#28

I Was There 3000 Years Ago, When The Simpsons Was Considered Funny

FareonMoist Report

#29

A Quick Guide To How Monopolies Work, They Don't, But You Don't Have Any Other Choice!

ellewasamistake Report

#30

That's What Vacations Are For!

FareonMoist Report

#31

If I Could Be Anything, I'd Like To Be A Clown Bastard!

mopeyinrocks Report

#32

The Key To Escaping Reality Isn't Corners, It's Books... But However You Do It, Just Kee Latibulating

FareonMoist Report

surenu avatar
Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks, my autobiography is sounding a lot smarter right now

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#33

Everything Sucks And Then You Die

FareonMoist Report

zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At this point the universe can just go eff itself thankyouverymuch

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

Heckin' Gates Of Hell

FareonMoist Report

#35

If You're Looking For A New Christmas Classic, Death Plays The Ultimate Version Of Santa

FareonMoist Report

surenu avatar
Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

About the only Christmas story I ever enjoyed, the late Sir Terry Pratchett was that sort of genius. I miss him.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

Thanks, I Hate Punctuation, And It Hates Me Too

FareonMoist Report

#37

I'm The Best At Interrupting, They Call Me Interrupty The Interruptor

FareonMoist Report

samantha_21 avatar
mushroomman
mushroomman
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then you just to do the same thing with the same story and see how long they’ll go on interrupting you

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#38

I Promise, I'm Not Getting A Snack, And If I Do, I'll Bring You One Too!

AlisonAgosti Report

#39

Thanks, I Hate How Accurate This Is

AbbieEvansXO Report

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just memorise your credit card number you big drama queen

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#40

I Hate All Reality TV On Principle, But I Would Watch The Hell Out Of This!

FareonMoist Report

#41

I Could Listen To Kids Dinosplaining All Day, I Don't Give A Shit About Your Sensibilities

deloisivete Report

#42

I Don't Remember Any Of These, But I Figured Out Nr. 6 On My Own

thepileus Report

#43

I Was Never The Child Reader, But I'm Definitely The Adult Version

FareonMoist Report

#44

Thanks Buddha! I'm Going To Poison So Many People!

FareonMoist Report

#45

Not Everything Is Bad All The Time, Just Most Things

FareonMoist Report

#46

And That Kids Is Why You Should Write What You'd Want To Read!

bradfordpearson Report

amyzhang2010 avatar
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. However, if I figured out that I wrote my book, suddenly problems would pop up lol

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#47

Bohemian Rhapsody May Be The Greatest Song Ever, I Will Keep Saying So As It Lures Me Ever Closer To My Death

FareonMoist Report

lesliebudge avatar
les
les
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

we can tell from this that their parents watched waynes world on video quite a lot during the babies early years. this would be between 1992 and 1996. it was number one twice because freddie passed away. For similar reasons the pogues will prob be number one this year

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

You Should At Least Give Him A Kiss After He Cleans, It's Only Polite

austinlockedup Report

#49

Pyjamas, The Best Part Of Working From Home, And If You're Brave Enough, The Best Part Of Not Working From Home

FareonMoist Report

#50

Will The Real Trolley Problem Please Stand Up

FareonMoist Report

#51

Can't Argue With Flawless Logic

FareonMoist Report

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Says the person who almost certainly refrains from some shït because they don’t want to go to jail or face social censure. I’m atheist too but we ain’t fûcking special.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#52

Having Money Makes Poison Less Poisonous, Final Answer!

FareonMoist Report

#53

I Like To Think Of Actually Cleaning As Something That Only Applies To Others

FareonMoist Report

#54

The Only Correct Response To Golf, Mini Or Otherwise, Is 'Eww, Golf!'

samlymatters Report

#55

Yup, I Always Knew There Was Something About Dune That Bugged Me!

FareonMoist Report

#56

I Hate You So Much I'm Going To Write A Poem About You? Sounds Like Love To Me

FareonMoist Report

#57

Good Times Were Had By All!

FareonMoist Report

ellyross avatar
Eastendbird
Eastendbird
Community Member
33 minutes ago Dots<