45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, which means we’re about to be hit with the annual avalanche of heart-shaped chocolates, overpriced roses, impossible restaurant reservations, and a sea of red and pink everywhere you look.
Don’t get us wrong, it’s all very romantic—but after a while, it gets incredibly predictable. That’s why these folks decided to do things differently. Instead of flowers and candy, they went for gifts that made their loved ones laugh out loud, and those ended up stealing the spotlight.
Scroll down to see the most hilariously creative picks.
A Little Raccoon For A Friend Who Works In Wildlife Rehabilitation
Realizing Valentines Day Falls On A Tuesday
YES TACO VALENTINE! Oh, to have someone love me like this!
My Girlfriend Got Me A Giant Teddy Bear For Valentine's Day. I Had To Leave It At My Parent's House And This Happened Today
I'm New To Having An So On Valentine's Day... Am I Doing This Right?
I Made My Boyfriend A Valentine’s Day Card
My Valentine’s Gift From Last Week Has Assorted Beef Jerky Instead Of Chocolates
Have A Valentines Date From Tinder. She Said She Wants To Take It Slow However. That’s Not Stopping Me From Giving Her A Dozen Roses
Take Note Boys, This Is How You Do Valentine's Day Right
Friend's Girlfriend Made Him A Cake For Valentine's Day
This Valentine's Day Bouquet Is Done Differently
Valentine's Gift To A Teacher
My Wife Made Me A Cake For Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day
I Got Eggs As A Valentine’s Present From A Student
My Friends Gift To His GF For Valentine’s Day
My So And I Agreed To A Gift-Less Valentines Day, But We Needed A Lemon Juicer
Best Valentines Gift
Get Your Wife An 18 Carrot Necklace For V Day Next Year
Little Late, But My Wife's Valentines Gift Just Arrived
Wife Got Me Flowers And Beer For Valentines. Men Should Be Gifted Flowers More Often. And Beer
My Little Sister Was Showing Me A Valentine's Day Card She Got From Her Friend Today
Nothing Says Romance Like Sorting Through Four Jugs Of Utz Pub Mix For Your Wife's Valentine's Day Present!
Valentines Day Card From A Student
I'd be snorting if I got this (its so beautifully funny)
My Girlfriend's Little Brother Is Bringing These To His School's Valentine's Day Party
Prepared A Teddy Bear Gift Yesterday For My GF, And Now It Looks Like This
Worst Valentine Gift? Or Best Valentine Gift?
Made An Apple Watch Stand For My BF’s Valentine’s Day Gift!
The Perfect Valentines Gift
I can guarantee she WON'T be expecting this for Valentine's Day.
When Your Wife Loves The Dog More Than You, This Is Your Valentine's Gift
Best Valentine's Gift I've Ever Received
My Wife Hates This Picture Of Me, So Naturally I Made It Into A Blanket For Her As A Valentine’s Gift
My GF Hinted She Wants A Teddy Bear For Valentine's Day. I Hope She Likes It
Happy Valentine's Day!
My Fiance Got Me The Most Epic Presents
When Your Girlfriend Gets You A Valentine's Day Gift
Made This For My Secret Valentine At Work
Valentines Star Wars Candies
I Got The Best Valentine's Day Gift Ever. Cross Stitching Is Finally Being Used For Good
I Collect Prop Replicas. My Girlfriend Spared No Expense On My Valentine's Day Gift
The Valentine's Note I Wrote For My Students
This Pickle Company Valentine, But It Has Strawberry Gummies With It. Found In The Dog Toy Section
Clever Valentine's Day Gift
Valentines Gift For My BF
Inside the letter it has written "youre my perfection" in phyrexien.
Best Valentine’s Day Gift
My boyfriend totally nailed his Valentine’s Day gift for me and coincidentally we both got each other V-day themed Bulbasaurs (he got me the lighter pink, and I got him the darker pink).