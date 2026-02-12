ADVERTISEMENT

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, which means we’re about to be hit with the annual avalanche of heart-shaped chocolates, overpriced roses, impossible restaurant reservations, and a sea of red and pink everywhere you look.

Don’t get us wrong, it’s all very romantic—but after a while, it gets incredibly predictable. That’s why these folks decided to do things differently. Instead of flowers and candy, they went for gifts that made their loved ones laugh out loud, and those ended up stealing the spotlight.

Scroll down to see the most hilariously creative picks.

#1

A Little Raccoon For A Friend Who Works In Wildlife Rehabilitation

Embroidered raccoon with floral design and funny Valentine’s Day gift message showing true love and humor.

ElleAKay Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Realizing Valentines Day Falls On A Tuesday

    Heart-shaped bouquet of tacos with red roses, a funny Valentine’s Day gift combining food and love humor.

    throwaway4gta2000 Report

    farahkamal_1
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    YES TACO VALENTINE! Oh, to have someone love me like this!

    #3

    My Girlfriend Got Me A Giant Teddy Bear For Valentine's Day. I Had To Leave It At My Parent's House And This Happened Today

    Large teddy bear wearing blue shorts seated on a wooden chair in a bright room, a funny Valentine’s Day gifts idea.

    reddit.com Report

    #4

    I'm New To Having An So On Valentine's Day... Am I Doing This Right?

    Handwritten funny Valentine’s Day card with aloe plant, featuring a pun to show love and make each other laugh.

    imgur.com Report

    #5

    I Made My Boyfriend A Valentine’s Day Card

    Valentine’s Day gift card with a funny illustration saying you are my precious and hand-drawn hearts on a wooden table.

    Cupofkelsey Report

    #6

    My Valentine’s Gift From Last Week Has Assorted Beef Jerky Instead Of Chocolates

    Heart-shaped box with assorted flavored beef strips as funny Valentine’s Day gifts for couples who enjoy spicy snacks.

    colby979 Report

    #7

    Have A Valentines Date From Tinder. She Said She Wants To Take It Slow However. That’s Not Stopping Me From Giving Her A Dozen Roses

    Funny Valentine’s Day gifts featuring a homemade bouquet of cut-out images from a romantic movie scene on colorful straws.

    Da3013 Report

    #8

    Take Note Boys, This Is How You Do Valentine's Day Right

    Heart-shaped box of chocolates next to heart-shaped container of chicken wings with dipping sauce funny Valentine’s Day gifts.

    reddit.com Report

    editor_16
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    You ate the chocolates yourself, right?

    #9

    Friend's Girlfriend Made Him A Cake For Valentine's Day

    Heart-shaped cake with funny handwritten message referencing Kanye West, a humorous Valentine’s Day gift idea.

    solidwhetstone Report

    #10

    This Valentine's Day Bouquet Is Done Differently

    Bouquet of fried chicken on sticks wrapped in red paper with hot mustard packets, a funny Valentine’s Day gift idea.

    notmyrealname3737 Report

    #11

    Valentine's Gift To A Teacher

    Person holding a giant pink Stanley cup with a straw, a funny Valentine’s Day gift that shows true love and humor.

    Pardot42 Report

    #12

    My Wife Made Me A Cake For Valentine's Day

    Heart-shaped cookie cake with white frosting and pink icing text, a funny Valentine’s Day gift to show true love.

    iamdudecore Report

    #13

    Valentine’s Day

    Embroidered penguin holding a Valentine’s Day card with glitter hearts, a funny gift for love and laughter.

    kenz024 Report

    #14

    I Got Eggs As A Valentine’s Present From A Student

    Clear container holding brown eggs and heart-shaped egg molds, showcasing funny Valentine’s Day gifts for couples.

    itsmurdockffs Report

    sonjahackel
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    as far as I understand it you are now rich?

    #15

    My Friends Gift To His GF For Valentine’s Day

    Small dog sitting beside a painting of itself dressed in a humorous military uniform, perfect for funny Valentine’s Day gifts.

    RHCP2323 Report

    #16

    My So And I Agreed To A Gift-Less Valentines Day, But We Needed A Lemon Juicer

    Funny Valentine’s Day gift idea with a citrus squeezer and a handwritten love note pun on lemon squeeze.

    mustangsarah Report

    kalichaos
    Kali Chaos
    Kali Chaos
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    That is creative and adorable.

    #17

    Best Valentines Gift

    Heart-shaped raw beef packaged as funny Valentine’s Day gift showing humor and love in a unique way

    vbisbest Report

    #18

    Get Your Wife An 18 Carrot Necklace For V Day Next Year

    Woman in black dress wearing a necklace made of carrots, showcasing a ridiculously funny Valentine’s Day gift idea.

    MSPaintIsNotPhotoshop Report

    #19

    Little Late, But My Wife's Valentines Gift Just Arrived

    Person holding a personalized blanket gift featuring a humorous dolphin photo, perfect for funny Valentine’s Day gifts.

    chickerychikchallachalla Report

    raven_sheridan_1
    Raven Sheridan
    Raven Sheridan
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    You can see the excitement on her face. 😖

    #20

    Wife Got Me Flowers And Beer For Valentines. Men Should Be Gifted Flowers More Often. And Beer

    Voodoo Ranger IPA beer pack on kitchen counter with colorful flowers, a funny Valentine’s Day gift idea for couples.

    This_One1_Guy Report

    #21

    My Little Sister Was Showing Me A Valentine's Day Card She Got From Her Friend Today

    Handmade funny Valentine’s Day gift card with Shrek image and playful message from Emma to Simon.

    imgur.com Report

    #22

    Nothing Says Romance Like Sorting Through Four Jugs Of Utz Pub Mix For Your Wife's Valentine's Day Present!

    Large containers of Utz Pub Mix snack on a kitchen counter, a funny Valentine’s Day gift idea that brings laughter and snacks.

    Patertot Report

    #23

    Valentines Day Card From A Student

    Handwritten funny Valentine’s Day card with a childlike drawing, expressing gratitude and humor as a funny Valentine’s Day gift.

    Tri-Gamer Report

    farahkamal_1
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    I'd be snorting if I got this (its so beautifully funny)

    #24

    My Girlfriend's Little Brother Is Bringing These To His School's Valentine's Day Party

    Child holding a heart-shaped lollipop with a Valentine’s Day card, illustrating funny Valentine’s Day gifts that bring laughter.

    imgur.com Report

    #25

    Prepared A Teddy Bear Gift Yesterday For My GF, And Now It Looks Like This

    Funny Valentine’s Day gift of a teddy bear inside a balloon, showing a humorous and unique way to celebrate love.

    djmushroom Report

    #26

    Worst Valentine Gift? Or Best Valentine Gift?

    Heart-shaped Jack Link's gift box with Bigfoot holding a rose, a funny Valentine's Day gift showing wild love.

    imgur.com Report

    #27

    Made An Apple Watch Stand For My BF’s Valentine’s Day Gift!

    No Face figurine funny Valentine’s Day gift holder with colorful stars and plants on wooden base.

    iDiddleKiddos Report

    #28

    The Perfect Valentines Gift

    Valentine’s Day display with heart decorations and buckets of wild bird fatballs as funny Valentine’s Day gifts.

    imgur.com Report

    raven_sheridan_1
    Raven Sheridan
    Raven Sheridan
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    I can guarantee she WON'T be expecting this for Valentine's Day.

    #29

    When Your Wife Loves The Dog More Than You, This Is Your Valentine's Gift

    Blue socks with dog faces matching a happy dog lying nearby, a funny Valentine’s Day gift showing true love and laughter.

    imgur.com Report

    #30

    Best Valentine's Gift I've Ever Received

    Can of Chef Boyardee with a funny Valentine’s Day card featuring a humorous photo and playful messages.

    JPNels Report

    #31

    My Wife Hates This Picture Of Me, So Naturally I Made It Into A Blanket For Her As A Valentine’s Gift

    Person wearing a blanket with a large, funny face print, a humorous Valentine's Day gift that shows true love and laughter.

    mrbean27 Report

    #32

    My GF Hinted She Wants A Teddy Bear For Valentine's Day. I Hope She Likes It

    Yellow furry funny toy with exaggerated teeth and eyes, a hilarious Valentine’s Day gift to make each other laugh.

    MentalRobot Report

    #33

    Happy Valentine's Day!

    Box of funny Valentine’s Day gifts featuring humorous cookies with playful food puns and red heart shapes.

    FairchildIV Report

    #34

    My Fiance Got Me The Most Epic Presents

    Legs wearing funny printed socks next to a sequined pillow with a humorous image, perfect for Valentine’s Day gifts.

    jonniew Report

    #35

    When Your Girlfriend Gets You A Valentine's Day Gift

    Couple posing with a funny Valentine’s Day gift shirt featuring a large face print and humorous text.

    imgur.com Report

    farahkamal_1
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    This just feels a lil controlling tbh

    #36

    Made This For My Secret Valentine At Work

    Valentine’s Day gifts tray with fried snacks on skewers, dipping sauces, mini liquor bottle, and festive heart decorations.

    seolh Report

    #37

    Valentines Star Wars Candies

    Star Wars themed Valentine's Day gifts with funny messages and chocolate, highlighting ridiculous funny Valentine’s Day gifts.

    imgur.com Report

    #38

    I Got The Best Valentine's Day Gift Ever. Cross Stitching Is Finally Being Used For Good

    Cross-stitched cat playing piano in blue frame, a funny Valentine’s Day gift showing love with humor and creativity.

    kayriss Report

    #39

    I Collect Prop Replicas. My Girlfriend Spared No Expense On My Valentine's Day Gift

    Man wearing a graphic t-shirt holding a quirky wooden staff with a large amber-colored bulb, a funny Valentine's Day gift idea.

    OdoWanKenobi Report

    #40

    The Valentine's Note I Wrote For My Students

    Handwritten funny Valentine’s Day gift note with a pun about amore and moray eel with a cute eel drawing.

    imgur.com Report

    #41

    This Pickle Company Valentine, But It Has Strawberry Gummies With It. Found In The Dog Toy Section

    Plush pickle Valentine’s Day gift with funny message and included strawberry gummy candy, showing humor and true love.

    EmbraceThePerd Report

    #42

    Clever Valentine's Day Gift

    Funny Valentine's Day gift idea with a Skor chocolate bar and a heartfelt handwritten note.

    EmmanuelCanaan Report

    #43

    Valentines Gift For My BF

    Valentine’s Day gifts bouquet with pink flowers, Magic cards, and a funny handmade card showing true love and laughter.

    Inside the letter it has written "youre my perfection" in phyrexien.

    tristeysmiley Report

    #44

    Best Valentine’s Day Gift

    Bright yellow and pink pyramid gift with small heart-decorated figurines, funny Valentine’s Day gifts to make each other laugh.

    My boyfriend totally nailed his Valentine’s Day gift for me and coincidentally we both got each other V-day themed Bulbasaurs (he got me the lighter pink, and I got him the darker pink).

    thatxgreenxgirl Report

    #45

    So Much To Make But No One To Give It To

    Two handmade crocheted teddy bears held by hands, perfect funny Valentine’s Day gifts to show true love and laughter.

    tbfdummy Report

