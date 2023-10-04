50 Funny And Relatable Posts Shared By “Exploding Unicorn” (New Posts)
Are there any parents out there? If so, great! If not, we also encourage you to see what we've prepared for you today. Why is it worth recommending? Well, maybe because it’s very relatable and stripped of all the gloss and perfection. What we are about to talk about is parenting, but in this less serious, more funny way. Does funny mean untrue? Definitely not!
Not to keep you in suspense for too long, we’re happy to feature some hilarious posts by the one and only James Breakwell, the creator of “Exploding Unicorn” that some of you may already be familiar with. We have already featured many excellent posts by this dad of 4, and since they resonate with so many of you, it’s time to see more of Breakwell’s content.
In addition to preparing a list of James’ newest posts, we have also interviewed him! Scroll down to read what we have found out from Exploding Unicorn’s founder, as well as to get some insightful information about parenting the family & relationship empowerment coach Celia Kibler kindly shared with us.
Bored Panda contacted James Breakwell again to ask some follow-up questions about Exploding Unicorn. We were wondering if, since our last interview, there have been any significant developments or changes in the creator’s life or work. James shared with us: “I’m currently going through the editorial process for the sequel to my debut sci-fi novel, The Chosen Twelve. The next one is called The Gods of Spenser Island and has perhaps more human-on-alien-octopus battles per page than any other book in human history. I imagine I’ll be banned from writing books after this. My children’s book, You Can’t Be a Pterodactyl, also recently came out. The authorities were too slow to stop that one.”
What makes Breakwell’s work so unique is how the author keeps the balance between humor and parenting advice. This is why we wanted to know how James strikes this balance, and what message he hopes readers take away from his books and content. We found out that: “There’s always humor in life if you’re willing to look for it. The worst days make for the best content. Looking for that silver lining naturally keeps me in balance. Okay, maybe not quite in balance, but it stops me from running away into the woods, never to be seen again.”
Exploding Unicorn has a substantial following. We were curious how a dad of 4 engages with his community. James Breakwell explained: “I’ve been building a community through my newsletter on Substack at JamesBreakwell.Substack.com. It’s an environment free from bots or trolls, so it’s much more productive to engage there. I reply to almost every comment. It’s also where I can tell my longest stories, so it weeds out the people with shorter attention spans. You have to truly be at a bad place in your life to subscribe. You should check it out!”
Asked to share some memorable or amusing interactions or responses from his followers that stand out in his mind, James shared with us: “Ever since I wrote about how I almost died when my appendix exploded, I’ve received emails from people who said my story helped save their lives. Rather than waiting, my readers are going to the emergency room at the first sign of trouble. My life is serving as a negative example to others. It’s all I ever wanted.”
As we promised before, we would also like to share with you some interesting facts about parenting. For this reason, we got in touch with Celia Kibler, family & relationship empowerment coach. We asked the expert what some common challenges parents face today are, and how humor can help them cope and find solutions. Kibler told us: “Often adults, and that includes parents, will take life too seriously and often focus on ‘what ifs’. For example, ‘If this happens, then my child won’t be able to do this in the future’.
In addition, parents often forget the fun of childhood and are so busy being adults that they don’t let their inner silliness come out. Stuff is funny, your kids are hilarious and guess what, you often are too.”
Celia gave some real-life examples: “‘If my child doesn’t eat their spinach, then they won’t grow strong.’ Mealtime is often a time when parents get stressed out, and so do their kids, but if they find the fun in eating, it relaxes their child and they will tend to avoid the sometimes daily power struggle.”
Kibler highlighted that it is important to remember the importance of being a kid ourselves and to relax a bit: “Instead of fighting with them to eat, have a monkey night, put paper on your table and allow everyone to just dive in and eat with their hands… fun, funny and your kids may wind up eating stuff they never have before.
The parenting coach continued: “Here’s another example. When my son was 3, he didn’t like to sit and eat at the table. So, instead of getting aggravated every night and ruining everyone’s meal, I invented ‘Ninja bites’ (named for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that he loved). A Ninja bite was this… He was allowed to run a lap inside the house and when he circled back to the dining room, I would yell ‘Ninja Bite’, he would stop, eat, chew and then take another lap. This would continue until all his food was gone, dinner after dinner. Fun and funny all at the same time and the rest of us ate our food happily.
Now, for all you fearful parents thinking you have to teach your child to sit at the table and eat, I will tell you that my son is now 35 years old and has been happily eating meals at a table for decades. The ‘Ninja Bite method’ relieved a struggle in a fun way and avoided arguments and stress, and left us with a fun memory.”
Celia explained how important it is for the parents to build some fun memories with their children: “That’s the good stuff that your child will remember about their childhood, you will too. Parents have a hard time talking with their child, so buy a joke book for them and start telling jokes to each other, laughter makes great, honest connection. Take a step back, perspective is a huge help. How many times have you found something hysterically funny after the fact? When we look at things from the eyes of a child, often what you think is a big deal becomes something that you can laugh about and learn from.”
We asked the parenting coach if she could provide some tips for parents who are struggling to manage their time effectively while still being present for their children. Celia Kibler told us: “You have to become a proactive and intentional parent. Simply flying by the seat of your pants will create reactive, emotional responses that are usually not in the best interest of you or your child. When finding balance in our busy lives, I recommend that parents intentionally spend 10-15 minutes with their child a few times a day. If the parents work in the home, break up your work with 1-on-1 time with your child throughout your day. The scheduled breaks are as good for you as they are for your child.”
“If your work takes you out of the home, set your mornings up with a solid routine that includes 1-on-1 time with you, so that you’re not always rushing and stressed and you have some fun connection before you all start your day. When your child gets home, get up and greet them at the door and show how happy you are that they’ve arrived.” Celia added this is helpful advice also for one's partner.
The family & relationship empowerment coach continued: “Set up limits and boundaries for your child, yourself, and your work. Don’t allow work calls during family time and bedtimes. Don’t have your phone always in your hand. That just shows your child that your phone is more important than they are. Set up electronic-free zones for the family. Learn to say 'no'. Prioritize your child, not always your work. That will alleviate your child's thinking that you always work and have no time for them
Lastly, start noticing the good things your child does. If you only react to trouble or bad choices, your child will grow up believing that nothing they do is right and they’re a bad kid and they will live up to that expectation. Remember that what you focus on is what will grow.”
Finally, we were curious to know how Kibler sees humor and relatability evolving in parenting content in the future, shared by other mums and dads like James Breakwell. Celia said: “Humor is a great connector and a great motivator. Parents have so many similar experiences but often feel alone in their journey. When a parent reads a funny post about a scenario in life relating to another child and their parent, they connect, they think, ‘OMG me too! I’m not the only one.’”
“They can find the humor in the situation by listening to someone else’s perspective on a similar conflict or challenge. We as a society need to laugh more and find the funny in life. Why? Because life is funny, people are funny, things are plain funny and laughter really is the best medicine.
Laughter relaxes, destresses, energizes and exercises the muscles of the body. It boosts our immune systems and our moods. It has so many positive effects, boosting oxygen, blood flow, brain function and actually burns calories, what a great way to get in shape.”
“Children have a natural positive outlook on life. They’re curious about everything and often their curiosity lands them in some very funny situations. Our ability as parents to laugh at situations and each other, not take everything so seriously and to learn to pick and choose our battles, will allow a child to retain so much of the positive that they are born with.
Through all the years of your child’s life, don’t be afraid to be goofy. Tell a joke, wear a silly hat, surprise your child with something they don’t expect. That’s the good stuff in life, that’s the stuff that memories are made of and where connection is built.”
