James Breakwell, a dad of 4 girls, is the creator of the Exploding Unicorn project and one of the best-known parents on the internet. He’s witty. He’s insightful. And odds are that you’ve seen some of his hilariously relatable posts floating by on your social media feeds. If you’re anything like us, he got a good chuckle out of you.

The professional comedy writer shows how much fun parenting really is, no matter the challenges and emotional rollercoaster rides, by sharing the very best conversations he has with his daughters. Daily talks about your favorite dinosaurs? Yes, please! We’ve collected some of James’ top recent tweets to share with you, Pandas. Get ready to have your mood boosted, scroll down, and don’t forget to upvote your fave posts!

Bored Panda got in touch with James for a quick chat about what helps his tweets stand out from the crowd, how he balances parenting and writing, and what new projects he's currently working on. Read on to check out our interview with him.

More info: ExplodingUnicorn.com | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Books | Substack