I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’
I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

Michael Samuels
Every Halloween, the Headless Rider returns to Highbury Hills, searching for his lost head and leaving a trail of fright in his wake. Just don’t look back if you hear wheels behind you!

More info: Instagram | x.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

Highbury Hills: The Legend of the Headless Cyclist

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

When I came up with the Headless Rider, I wanted a Halloween villain who was spooky but still fit the quirky, slightly absurd vibe of Highbury Hills. The idea of a headless ghost is classic, but putting him on a bicycle instead of a horse or motorcycle gave it that little twist that feels right for the town. Balancing the creepy with a bit of humor was the goal. It’s a Halloween story, but I wanted it to have that playful edge too.

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

In the Highbury Hills universe, the Headless Rider is like an old campfire story. People say he was once a happy kid who had a tragic accident on his bike near the bridge, and now his spirit haunts the area, looking for his head. For the Halloween story, I pulled back on some of the usual cozy feel of the town to make things a little more empty and eerie, especially near the bridge where strange things happen. Usually, Highbury Hills is pretty familiar and laid-back, but this more open, almost lonely look really lets the spooky parts of the story stand out.

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

He’s loosely inspired by the Headless Horseman from The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, but I wanted to give him a modern twist and a touch of humor. Plus, I drew from folklore about restless spirits and jack-o-lanterns to add to the Halloween feel.

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

While the Headless Rider story is a one-off Halloween tale, Highbury Hills is full of potential for other legends and Halloween myths. My plan is to create a new Halloween story each year, so there’ll always be something fresh for Halloween. And if readers want to check out more of the town, the Highbury Hills Series is on Webtoons, with plenty of stories waiting there.

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

Come back, Jackson

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

Cuddles

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

I feel stupid

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

Taking a shortcut

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

Halloween in South Africa

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

We all float down here

I Created Halloween-Inspired Comics That Are Part Of My Series ‘Highbury Hills’

Michael Samuels

I'm a webcomic artist and the creator of the Highbury Hills webcomic series. I enjoy bringing quirky characters and fun adventures to life. Follow along as I share my love for storytelling and humor through my illustrations.

Gabriela Zagórska

Gabriela Zagórska

I really liked the comics. Funny and I like the imagery.

