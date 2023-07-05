Let's all guess in the comments what movie it is referring to!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Potatoes grown on MARS? Amazing hack that NASA doesn't want you to know about!

Report

3points
Szzone
POST
#2

PACKAGE DELIVERY MAN GETS STRANDED ON ISLAND! *SHOCKING* (EMOTIONAL)

Report

1point
MayIsn'tABlahaj(she/her)
POST
#3

Kim reveal was really inside her butt.

Report

0points
Adam Chang
POST
#4

SCIENTIST creates LIVE PERSON from ANCIENT ALIEN DNA?!?! (Not Clickbait)

Report

0points
EmiTheEpic
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish