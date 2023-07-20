3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, When Did You Realize They Were The One?
I just had a breakup, so I wanted to read some fluff from relationships that actually worked out. Its the single life, tbh.
This post may include affiliate links.
I've never actually been in a relationship before but I can share the time that I realized that I had a massive crush on the guy I like rn. So this past school year me and my best friend were fighting and it really messed up my mental condition (me and her are on good terms now tho) and he would always check in on me and she once tried to confront me and yell at me and he basically said f**k off and that made everything click
Also OP sorry about your breakup I'm sure you'll find someone new and better <3 take the time you need to get over this breakup and rock the single life for now and when your ready get back into the game of romance. But idk if I can really be giving breakup advice when like I said I've never been in a relationship so idk if I would take this advice too seriously XD
When Conor MacLeod cut the head off The Kurgan.
Well, i was having a very awful day at work and i had messaged him about it on my break... he drove 30minutes to bring me a mocha from Starbucks which said 'you're kind, you're resilient you're beautiful. Today is just a day, tomorrow will be better.'
... nah it wasn't just another day it was the day that it clicked.
When I got out to my car a couple hours later, he had even scraped it off earlier, so it only had a light dusting of snow-- just doing what he could to make the rest of the day better.