#1

Well, I was pretty proud after my first band concert. Actually, I was proud of EVERYONE. It was really stressful, but we were all amazing and played with no fear. I was also proud of everyone at the second band concert, especially since that one was bigger and better than the last. We had a lot of trouble with tempo and dynamics (volume), but we pulled through. Us alto saxes were quiet enough that you could hear the flutes, and the trumpets were slow enough that the rest of the band could keep up. I felt super proud after both of them. The first concert was especially liberating, because we were all amazing together, even though we were just starting. And we still are amazing! :)