#1

Rottmnt - Rise of the TMNT



it got crapped upon by nickelodeon. it also was reveiw bombed by older tmnt fans as well. probably because it was the first tmnt series who dared to be different. But people started realizing how sick this show is, from the plot to the animation(did i say animation? probably the best in tmnt history). season 3 was cancelled and season 2 was cut short, and they only had 6 weeks to make it(they did an amazingly good job, for 6 weeks btw). Ik i talk about it a lot on this platform and it might be getting on some peoples nerves lol.



if you wanna give it a try/ help save it:



you can watch season 1 and the movie on netflix

you can watch both season on paramount plus/youtube

there are a bunch of change.org stuff you could sign

use hashtags: #saverottmnt/#saveriseofthetmnt





hope i am not annoying you guys with my tmnt obsession😅

i just rlly want it to come back😭