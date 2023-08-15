Be appropriate, please. Also, feel free to tell us how we can support these things. Have fun!

Rottmnt - Rise of the TMNT

it got crapped upon by nickelodeon. it also was reveiw bombed by older tmnt fans as well. probably because it was the first tmnt series who dared to be different. But people started realizing how sick this show is, from the plot to the animation(did i say animation? probably the best in tmnt history). season 3 was cancelled and season 2 was cut short, and they only had 6 weeks to make it(they did an amazingly good job, for 6 weeks btw). Ik i talk about it a lot on this platform and it might be getting on some peoples nerves lol.

if you wanna give it a try/ help save it:

you can watch season 1 and the movie on netflix
you can watch both season on paramount plus/youtube
there are a bunch of change.org stuff you could sign
use hashtags: #saverottmnt/#saveriseofthetmnt


hope i am not annoying you guys with my tmnt obsession😅
i just rlly want it to come back😭

shanila.pheonix_
•My rafting trip was cancelled because the river water levels were so low.

• I’m a horror fan and I was disappointed when Archive 81 season 2 was cancelled.

CascadedFalls
So many tv shows

Deadly class
Willow
The irregulars
Jupiters legacy
Daybreak
The Nevers
Alaska daily
It goes on and on

cadena kuhn
Hannibal tv series, although not technically cancelled, but I do not think it will continue.

"Firefly" and "Angel".... Over 20 years and still bloody annoyed that they both got canned!!!

K- THULU
Hannibal tv series, although not technically cancelled, but I do not think it will continue.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
My fav show model 😭 Nothing looks or feels more comfortable and they discontinued it, I've had it for over two years

ThatBlackNightingale
Vienetta.

D-m Keilman
