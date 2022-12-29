My dog "Wookiees". No joke, she actually sounds like a Wookiee. This is usually accompanied by a box with her paw (she's a Boxer). If you continue to ignore her, she Wookiees louder and starts pouncing on you and wagging her tail so hard it moves her whole body. I don't think I've seen a dog as funny as this one.

#3

Argh, I want to post a pic to show it... but I'll try my best to describe it.



Essentially, he does anything for attention. He realised that it makes me laugh when he makes funny faces. My dogs are crate trained so when I'm unable to watch him too much, as he is still a puppy, I put him in a cage.



So... he's in the cage and he rubs his nose against the wire cage and then drops his head. The bars curl his lip up exposing his teeth. Then he licks but stops licking midway which fully covers his lower lip and teeth and then he stares at me to make sure I'm looking so that I laugh.



Sometimes he does this after propping his head up on his paw. Sometimes he does this on his back. Sometimes he sits there and does it sans tongue so it just looks like he's angeily grotting his little teeth together. Meanwhile is nubby is wagging, he's having a great time.