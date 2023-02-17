#1 One thing? Of the multitude of things wrong with society? Jeez, not easy!!!

Ummmm ....... More tolerance? People just need to get over themselves and learn some fkn empathy....... There's much more we have in common than that make us different!

Not that it will happen, we are still a tribal species, we stick to our tribes and beliefs.... However archaic they may be...

#2 Peoples lack of skepticism, especially in a religious manner. Would love for all people to be able to look at there beliefs unbiasedly and with skepticism

#3 I want to change the world. But I'm not sure what I can do.



If you ask me what I would like to change in the world, I wouldn't know where to begin, but I believe we should first start by changing ourselves



There is a saying by Rumi-"Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.'. I believe one step at a time. When we try to be a better version of ourselves, we can definitely help people around us. A change in perspective can also bring a lot of change for the immediate world around us.

#4 The worst thing ever is obviously f*****g tipping culture. Just f*****g pay m***********g workers a living wage ok. Don't f*****g rely on tips people ever heard of the circulation of money give ur f*****g workers a living wage. 🤬🤬😡😡👿😤





I'm very angry and confused about tipping culture. Sorry for swearing a lot.

#5 I would like to change society's outlook towards mental health. People think people with mental health issues are weak. Even if they don't think they are weak they don't know how to help them. All they need is little support. I understand people with mental health issues need to help themselves but support from other people can help them to bounce back