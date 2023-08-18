It can be anything, there's a lot of annoying stereotypes out there!

#1 Black cats being bad luck. I have a black cat and she's only been good luck. So many black cats are euthanized just because people think they're bad luck. I hope whoever was stupid enough to make this up was eaten alive by BLACK cats. Because you never, EVER upset a cat

#2 Stereotypes can be like pesky flies, buzzing around and irritating our thoughts. One stereotype that truly gets under my skin is the notion of "Alpha males.". I find myself cringing at the oversimplified idea of what an "Alpha male" should be. It's as if we're stuck in a time loop, unable to move beyond traditional notions of dominance and assertiveness as the only indicators of strength. Even more irritating, this stereotype ignores the complex human qualities that play a role in effective leadership. Leadership is more than having the loudest presence or exhibiting authority. It embraces empathy, resilience, and the ability to foster collaboration—traits that anyone, regardless of gender, can possess and leverage to make a meaningful impact.

#3 That goats resemble the imagery of the devil. That’s not fair to any animal. Even though they head-butted me a few times it’s still underserved.

