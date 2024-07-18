ADVERTISEMENT

I went out to lunch today and after I paid, realized that I didn’t get a drink. I went up to buy one, and this happened.The guy who waited on me was polite and made small talk with me at first. He even commented on my change purse because it was unusual. We both laughed about it. He gave me my total ($3.21) And I gave him $10.25. The change he handed me was $6.79, and I said (nicely) that I should get $7.04. He looked back at his register and told me that I was wrong. I reminded him that I gave him $10.25, and he told me that he knew that, and said he accounted for my quarter. I could tell he was getting defensive. I said that $3.21 from $10.25 is $7.04, and he told me that it isn’t. I had my phone with me, and showed him on the calculator, thinking that would solve the problem, but he wasn’t interested. I tried a few times to help him see his mistake, but he wasn’t listening to me.It’s not about the money. It’s how he reacted. When it first happened, I thought he’d see the mistake and we’d laugh about it. But he wasn’t willing to listen or even look at the proof I was showing him. I had to walk away because he was getting agitated, and truthfully, so was I. There were customers around, and I didn’t want to make a scene. The other employees stood back and did not intervene.What do you think? Should I have just walked away?