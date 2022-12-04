2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Would Be Your Ideal Christmas Gift?
If you could get anything in the world this Christmas, what would it be?
This post may include affiliate links.
Just a nice quiet comfortable family christmas and maybe spending some time with my niece and nephew. Simple request but with us all living at opposite ends of the country it so rarely happens.
Full access to the lego on the set of Lego Masters and being allowed to build whatever I want for however long I want.