What was it?

#1

Saint Bernard by Lincoln.

The line that always gets me is "There is just one thing that we have in common. Neither of us will be Missed."

2points
MiscOSC
#2

Definitely " Come to daddy" by Aphex Twin..... the song's disturbing on a whole new level.....
And perhaps " The revenge of Anüs Presley" by Bütthole Surfers..... just a total WTF of a song......

2points
K- THULU
#3

Possum kingdom by the toadies.
You are my sunshine has some dark lyrics.

Both are good songs. Guess that speaks volumes abt myself lol

1point
Enochrises
#4

Judy Mae, Timothy, Angie Baby, DOA

1point
Deanna Crichley
#5

Dance with the Devil by Immortal Technique… just horrible horrible horrible

1point
Lamarianjc
Enochrises
Enochrises
Enochrises
Community Member
1 week ago

That one got me. It sucks you in with the beat then you start listening to the lyrics and wow

1
1point
#6

“O Death” by Ralph Stanley - “Miriam” by Norah Jones - “The Black Heart” by Calexico

1point
Sleestak
#7

Baby Shark

0points
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
