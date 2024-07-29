7submissions
Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Disturbing Song You Have Ever Heard?
What was it?
Saint Bernard by Lincoln.
The line that always gets me is "There is just one thing that we have in common. Neither of us will be Missed."
Definitely " Come to daddy" by Aphex Twin..... the song's disturbing on a whole new level.....
And perhaps " The revenge of Anüs Presley" by Bütthole Surfers..... just a total WTF of a song......
Possum kingdom by the toadies.
You are my sunshine has some dark lyrics.
Both are good songs. Guess that speaks volumes abt myself lol
Judy Mae, Timothy, Angie Baby, DOA
Dance with the Devil by Immortal Technique… just horrible horrible horrible
That one got me. It sucks you in with the beat then you start listening to the lyrics and wow
“O Death” by Ralph Stanley - “Miriam” by Norah Jones - “The Black Heart” by Calexico
Baby Shark