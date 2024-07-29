What was it?

#1 Saint Bernard by Lincoln.



The line that always gets me is "There is just one thing that we have in common. Neither of us will be Missed."

#2 Definitely " Come to daddy" by Aphex Twin..... the song's disturbing on a whole new level.....

And perhaps " The revenge of Anüs Presley" by Bütthole Surfers..... just a total WTF of a song......

#3 Possum kingdom by the toadies.

You are my sunshine has some dark lyrics.



Both are good songs. Guess that speaks volumes abt myself lol

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Judy Mae, Timothy, Angie Baby, DOA

#5 Dance with the Devil by Immortal Technique… just horrible horrible horrible

#6 “O Death” by Ralph Stanley - “Miriam” by Norah Jones - “The Black Heart” by Calexico

#7 Baby Shark