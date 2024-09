Lights (Single Version) by Ellie Goulding Verbatim by Mother Mother (a bit less now) Arms Tonite by Mother Mother Hayloft II (SMASHUP) by Mother Mother Bye Bye Bye by *NSYNC Brave New World by Kalandra (also a bit less now) W.I.T.C.H by Devon Cole

#2

It‘s not just you, it‘s the same for me! Yes, sometimes I get tired of a song I‘ve had on repeat for a while so that I never want to listen to it again, but sometimes that just doesn‘t happen, and the song actually gets better each time I listen to it.



Songs I have on repeat for quite some time:



"True Colours“ - Kite

"Bête Noire“ - Black Nail Cabaret

"In Cold Water“ - Hante

"Agit“ - She Past Away