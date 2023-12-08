1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Song You’d Like To Be Played At Your Funeral?
If you're time's up! What song or songs would you want to be played? No matter the lyrics or style. Anything that fits your character or your likings.
To answer my own question, some ideas of mine:
If I Ever Leave This World Alive by Flogging Molly
Love You 'Till The End by The Pogues
Paradise City by Guns 'n Roses
Auld Lang Syne by Mairi Campbell
on a funnier note:
Always Look On The Bright Side of Life by Monty Python