If you're time's up! What song or songs would you want to be played? No matter the lyrics or style. Anything that fits your character or your likings.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

To answer my own question, some ideas of mine:

If I Ever Leave This World Alive by Flogging Molly
Love You 'Till The End by The Pogues
Paradise City by Guns 'n Roses
Auld Lang Syne by Mairi Campbell

on a funnier note:

Always Look On The Bright Side of Life by Monty Python

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Ban-One
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish