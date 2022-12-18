7submissions
Hey Pandas, What Social Stigma does Society Need To Get Over?
An example is people being uncomfortable around people with epilepsy.
Breastfeeding in public- get over it. Does anyone expect you to eat in the bathroom? Or with a blanket over your face? You think its offensive and gross? Well maybe you eating with your mouth open as you chomp chomp chomp your food is gross to me and YOU should be the one to go eat in the bathroom with a blanket over your head. Its just a boob so stop being one. Teach your kids its no big deal. Just say, oh shes just feeding her baby like its the most natural thing cause IT IS. I’m not saying just hang em both out there but it really doesn’t need to be an issue for a baby to be openly on one
Having a mental illness, especially ones like schizophrenia or other more serious disorders, doesnt make you less of a person and it doesnt make your opinions or voice invalid. I dont have schizophrenia but i have psychotic symptoms related to anxiety, and when people find out about them they joke about how it makes me less valid (eg. "shut up, you have weird hallucinations you shouldn't be talking" or "ooooo look I'm not real you might not even be real lmao") maybe they think its funny but its not. We need to get over the fact that people can struggle with things like this and still be people. If this is what I have to deal with i cant imagine how hard it must be for someone who actually has schizophrenia.
You raise some good points. I think we are making progress on this front but there is still some way to go. When I was younger, people would say that so-and-so is 'bad with their nerves' rather than accept that there is a mental illness in the family and support the sufferer. Everyone, in their lifetime, will have some experience with mental illness. Either they will suffer from it themselves, or a friend or family member will. I hope those people that joked about it understand that they upset you, so they realise that some jokes are best left untold. Personally, I don't mind people having a laugh at my expense and that even stretches as far as my mental health, but we're all different. People who have made jokes about it, understand the boundaries and know not to take it too far. I guess what I'm trying to say is, that if people are joking about it, they are aware of it to some extent, and not just shutting Aunt Judy up in the attic with 'her nerves'.
Other people's life choices, such as deciding not to marry, or not to have children. It's not you f*****g business. And you will never know what trauma you may involuntarily reopen, just by asking a woman why she didn't have a child.
Not looking like a Victoria’s Secret model. Curves are appreciated.
That Asians eat and/or abuse cats and dogs. I can't read the comments section of animal videos from Asia without non Asians saying that that cat or dog would be eaten or abused, and as an Asian who loves animals it's heartbreaking
YES!!! I used to work in a factory that was 80% Vietnamese and it would drive me fkn crazy when stupid racists would crack jokes about that... They soon stopped when I was around cause the Vietnamese guys might not take offence but I always did..... And I certainly didn't hold back on calling out their fkn racist BS....
That relationships that don't look a certain way/match a certain ideal are worth less or wrong. Firstly, the centralisation of romantic love over other kinds. Platonic friendships, familial bonds, QPRs, are all just as valid, but apparently you're failing at life until you have found a romantic relationship to take precedence over everyone else.
The idea that that romantic relationship has to look a certain way/hit certain markers to be considered "real" or successful (AKA the "Relationship Escalator"). My partner and I intentionally live separately, don't merge our finances, don't intend to have any kind of legal marriage or commitment ceremony - we prize our individual autonomy very highly and don't wish to enmesh our lives to the extent that is expected in a typical romantic relationship. That doesn't mean we are any less committed or loving.
And finally, we need to normalise non-monogamy. We need to get rid of the idea that the only way to love is predicated on exclusivity. That concept just doesn't hold the same value for everyone. Love is not a zero-sum game
