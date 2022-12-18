#1 Breastfeeding in public- get over it. Does anyone expect you to eat in the bathroom? Or with a blanket over your face? You think its offensive and gross? Well maybe you eating with your mouth open as you chomp chomp chomp your food is gross to me and YOU should be the one to go eat in the bathroom with a blanket over your head. Its just a boob so stop being one. Teach your kids its no big deal. Just say, oh shes just feeding her baby like its the most natural thing cause IT IS. I’m not saying just hang em both out there but it really doesn’t need to be an issue for a baby to be openly on one

#2 Having a mental illness, especially ones like schizophrenia or other more serious disorders, doesnt make you less of a person and it doesnt make your opinions or voice invalid. I dont have schizophrenia but i have psychotic symptoms related to anxiety, and when people find out about them they joke about how it makes me less valid (eg. "shut up, you have weird hallucinations you shouldn't be talking" or "ooooo look I'm not real you might not even be real lmao") maybe they think its funny but its not. We need to get over the fact that people can struggle with things like this and still be people. If this is what I have to deal with i cant imagine how hard it must be for someone who actually has schizophrenia.

#3 Other people's life choices, such as deciding not to marry, or not to have children. It's not you f*****g business. And you will never know what trauma you may involuntarily reopen, just by asking a woman why she didn't have a child.

#4 Not looking like a Victoria’s Secret model. Curves are appreciated.

#5 That Asians eat and/or abuse cats and dogs. I can't read the comments section of animal videos from Asia without non Asians saying that that cat or dog would be eaten or abused, and as an Asian who loves animals it's heartbreaking

#6 That relationships that don't look a certain way/match a certain ideal are worth less or wrong. Firstly, the centralisation of romantic love over other kinds. Platonic friendships, familial bonds, QPRs, are all just as valid, but apparently you're failing at life until you have found a romantic relationship to take precedence over everyone else.



The idea that that romantic relationship has to look a certain way/hit certain markers to be considered "real" or successful (AKA the "Relationship Escalator"). My partner and I intentionally live separately, don't merge our finances, don't intend to have any kind of legal marriage or commitment ceremony - we prize our individual autonomy very highly and don't wish to enmesh our lives to the extent that is expected in a typical romantic relationship. That doesn't mean we are any less committed or loving.



And finally, we need to normalise non-monogamy. We need to get rid of the idea that the only way to love is predicated on exclusivity. That concept just doesn't hold the same value for everyone. Love is not a zero-sum game

