There are millions of TV shows and movies out there. Some actually slap. Others make me want to slap someone. A majority of them are overrated- but which ones?

I'll be controversial here- Stranger Things. I just don't get why people like it. Creepy demon things? Teenage cast with bad haircuts? D&D? (Just kidding. I respect D&D. The kid with the bowl cut I do not.) The only redeemable character is Winona Ryder's. I mean, who doesn't like Winona Ryder?

adam yauch
