1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Popular Television Shows Or Movies Are Actually Overrated?
There are millions of TV shows and movies out there. Some actually slap. Others make me want to slap someone. A majority of them are overrated- but which ones?
This post may include affiliate links.
I'll be controversial here- Stranger Things. I just don't get why people like it. Creepy demon things? Teenage cast with bad haircuts? D&D? (Just kidding. I respect D&D. The kid with the bowl cut I do not.) The only redeemable character is Winona Ryder's. I mean, who doesn't like Winona Ryder?