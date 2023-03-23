1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Terrible Movie You’ve Ever Watched?
Some movies are great, some not so great, and some are just horrible.
This post may include affiliate links.
I hate movies and almost never watch them but my friends made me watch "Poltergay" at halloween a few years ago. basically, a couple move in a house that used to be a gay bar and was destroyed by a fire. 5 gay (stereotypical af) ghosts haunt the place and the couple tries to get rid of them. i don't remember much of it but it was definitely an experience. not a good one per see but an experience.