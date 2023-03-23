Some movies are great, some not so great, and some are just horrible.

I hate movies and almost never watch them but my friends made me watch "Poltergay" at halloween a few years ago. basically, a couple move in a house that used to be a gay bar and was destroyed by a fire. 5 gay (stereotypical af) ghosts haunt the place and the couple tries to get rid of them. i don't remember much of it but it was definitely an experience. not a good one per see but an experience.

never-wake-up (fae/faer)
