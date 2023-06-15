5submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Something Unrealistic That Happens In Movies And TV Shows?
Oh, maybe I could try the "if you read the description, put [insert random word here] in your answer." That's not very effective, but I might as well try it. If you're reading this, somehow work some form of the verb "defenestrate" into your answer. It has to be in some sort of context though, don't just throw it in at the end with some cute sparkle emojis. Or you could just ignore me completely and answer the question like a normal person, I don't really care.
The whole ‘running through the airport to chase after the love of ur life’ thing. No one has time for that lol. Also I don’t even know how to use defenestrate so I’m just putting it here
Any and all physics.
People swallowing pills without water or any kind of drink.
Clickety clackety click clack
Okay I have hacked into the Pentagon and unlocked that one specific door for you.
I'm a loner, a lone wolf, an anti social misfit who lives deep in the woods, I just happen to have the skillset you require and you need my help. But I am gruff because I am so alone.
Also, half way into the film, on the other side of the world, we meet contacts I apparently know, who has the equipment we need, with whom I have a shared past, and get on with like a house on fire. But I am a lonely, lone, lone man, all alone.