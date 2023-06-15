Oh, maybe I could try the "if you read the description, put [insert random word here] in your answer." That's not very effective, but I might as well try it. If you're reading this, somehow work some form of the verb "defenestrate" into your answer. It has to be in some sort of context though, don't just throw it in at the end with some cute sparkle emojis. Or you could just ignore me completely and answer the question like a normal person, I don't really care.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

The whole ‘running through the airport to chase after the love of ur life’ thing. No one has time for that lol. Also I don’t even know how to use defenestrate so I’m just putting it here

Report

1point
Josephine Veretto
POST
#2

Any and all physics.

Report

1point
Disona
POST
#3

People swallowing pills without water or any kind of drink.

Report

0points
Codie Johnson
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Clickety clackety click clack

Okay I have hacked into the Pentagon and unlocked that one specific door for you.

Report

0points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST

See Also on Bored Panda
#5

I'm a loner, a lone wolf, an anti social misfit who lives deep in the woods, I just happen to have the skillset you require and you need my help. But I am gruff because I am so alone.

Also, half way into the film, on the other side of the world, we meet contacts I apparently know, who has the equipment we need, with whom I have a shared past, and get on with like a house on fire. But I am a lonely, lone, lone man, all alone.

Report

0points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish