Hey Pandas, What Is A Food You Simply Cannot Stand?
It can be a food you hate for any reason.
I cannot eat corn. It's not a taste or texture issue. It's a bad history. For a few years, I was in an abusive household, and in my last few months there, all I was allowed to eat was corn and plain bread. I can still handle bread, but Corn was something that I had hated before, and it was made infinitely worse.
I have a lot lol. Zucchini, mushroom, pumpkin, papaya, cheese, cheesecake, burgers, pizza,
Liquorice/aniseed flavour.
Anything tainted by aniseed is horrible.
Oysters, can’t think of anything worse that looks like someone coughed up into a shell