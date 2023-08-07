It can be a food you hate for any reason.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I cannot eat corn. It's not a taste or texture issue. It's a bad history. For a few years, I was in an abusive household, and in my last few months there, all I was allowed to eat was corn and plain bread. I can still handle bread, but Corn was something that I had hated before, and it was made infinitely worse.

Report

1point
MiscellaneousYT
POST

#2

I have a lot lol. Zucchini, mushroom, pumpkin, papaya, cheese, cheesecake, burgers, pizza,

Report

1point
Pink Princess
POST
#3

Liquorice/aniseed flavour.

Anything tainted by aniseed is horrible.

Report

0points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST
#4

Oysters, can’t think of anything worse that looks like someone coughed up into a shell

Report

0points
Amo Mazzuchelli
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish