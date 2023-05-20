#1

I’ll go first!



When you delete a comment… it should actually be deleted. Don’t just delete the text and let people continue to upvote/downvote it. Because personally when I see a comment that has been deleted but has a good amount of downvotes, I downvote it too because I assume that person said something horrible.



For example I left a comment with /s on it but people either didn’t see it or thought it meant /serious not /sarcasm and it received a fair amount of downvotes. Panicked because I didn’t wanna be banned I left a frantic comment saying I was being sarcastic because you can’t edit hidden comments. But I can’t just delete it because it would just continue to get downvotes.



Sorry for rambling but my point is that deleting a comment needs to FULLY delete it, not just the text and shouldn’t give people the ability to continue downvoting.