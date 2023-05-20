2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Feature On Bored Panda Should Be Added Or Changed?
We all have that one thing that’s always rubbed us the wrong way on this site or wish was added, so let everyone know your thoughts!
I’ll go first!
When you delete a comment… it should actually be deleted. Don’t just delete the text and let people continue to upvote/downvote it. Because personally when I see a comment that has been deleted but has a good amount of downvotes, I downvote it too because I assume that person said something horrible.
For example I left a comment with /s on it but people either didn’t see it or thought it meant /serious not /sarcasm and it received a fair amount of downvotes. Panicked because I didn’t wanna be banned I left a frantic comment saying I was being sarcastic because you can’t edit hidden comments. But I can’t just delete it because it would just continue to get downvotes.
Sorry for rambling but my point is that deleting a comment needs to FULLY delete it, not just the text and shouldn’t give people the ability to continue downvoting.
Permanently ban the transphobic bigot who keeps creating account to continue posting their ignorant opinions and bullying minors.
Known as KJHooks, Oscarmadis, JohnCoben, Cozyhoodie, Suave, the latest being Gnathaniel, I have a pet troll who fancies me it seems!