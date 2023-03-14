#1

No matter how hard you try, not everyone is going to like you. Some people just won't like because of them. They have a problem and want to take it out on you, or a friend.

I've learned this the hard way, and have gotten very hurt in the process. Just stick with the people and friends you know best. If someone is every a complete jerk to you, unprovoked, just know that it's isn't your fault. It's something with them and they need serious help.

If you think you're one of those "jerks", please get some help. Wether that be therapy or a better friend/ friend group.

Being a people pleaser is very stressful, I see it in my mother all the time.

Don't try to get them to like you, of they don't, just roll with it. Don't let them get to you.