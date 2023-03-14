2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Do You Need Someone To Hear?
Sometimes we just feel like someone needs to know what's happening. But here are some rules:
1. be nice and support each other;
2. let's not talk politics;
3. don't use names when mentioning people.
Thank you so much!
No matter how hard you try, not everyone is going to like you. Some people just won't like because of them. They have a problem and want to take it out on you, or a friend.
I've learned this the hard way, and have gotten very hurt in the process. Just stick with the people and friends you know best. If someone is every a complete jerk to you, unprovoked, just know that it's isn't your fault. It's something with them and they need serious help.
If you think you're one of those "jerks", please get some help. Wether that be therapy or a better friend/ friend group.
Being a people pleaser is very stressful, I see it in my mother all the time.
Don't try to get them to like you, of they don't, just roll with it. Don't let them get to you.
When a woman tells you she doesn't want to have kids please just go with it and say "okay"