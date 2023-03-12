#2

I live in Florida.



Pros- Beautiful springs and beaches* Very multicultural* Great govener,*Has a scholarship for school aged children to attend private schools, also you do not have to have your kid go to a zoned school if that school doesn't fit your child's needs*Great colleges* Muli opportunities* Can live in big cities or BFE* So many Beautiful wild life,*We opened up during the pandemic so people so our economy wouldn't fall* great weather* Great housing prices,*No food or medicine taxes, no state taxes or ssi tax or inheritance taxes* my property tax isn't bad,*great amusement parks that are not only in Orlando* Kennedy space center, the keys* St. Augustine* Ocala national forest* Have Spanish style buildings* Family friendly state* Retirement state friendly * We get snow birds and people who retired to spend their money and leave the jobs open, also retired people have great stories to tell* Can be raining on one side of the road and across the street it is sunny * Wonderful outdoor activities *Always keeping up with roads, I especially love the turnpike * You never have to shovel snow* Cruise ships * Encourages recycling



Cons- "Florida Man" Aso Florida can get some nut jobs here * Bugs* Leaves don't change in the fall. ( bright side to that winter doesn't look like death. You know how in some places when it is winter but doesn't snow it looks like death.) * The month of July * Hurricanes * Some bad areas * Bull sharks * No unions, pay can be bad even in some areas that you need it to be higher * Home insurance is really high in many areas * No fault state, car insurance is expensive also * Even thought there are some wonderful people here there are also some of the rudest people I have even met. South Florida needs an attitude adjustment. Especially Broward County! * Fines can be way over the top * Crazy drivers * No off grid living * Can fee you to death. Sometimes when you have old rich people running things they forget that people don't have money like that. Yes, somebody needs to call this one out * Not the best public transportation, some areas don't even have them that should