Avocados- to expensive and unethical farming. Diamonds- greed driven and unethical mining. EVs- charging anxiety, expense. Republicans- self explanatory Elon Musk- can we send him on a one way trip on one of his rockets? Twitter/X- if everyone quit using it, Elon, musk, fails. Come on y’all let’s make this happen. Facebook- fake Instagram- more fake. Starbucks- i’m saving a ton by not subscribing to the blind consumerism mentality Airline industry- when did it become such a nightmare? Weddings- if I need some drama, I’ll just watch some TV Donald Trump- can he ride with Elon? Keeping up with the Jonses- they’re broke

#7

Yup, I'm finished with caring one little bit about what other people think about how I look / sound / think. I still like people who have different views from me, in fact I have many friends who disagree with my political stance as much as I do with theirs, however, we are civilised and like each other so we agree to disagree, only coming together, politically, to kick back against extremism.

As for how I look, I really don't give a s**t, I'm 65+, skinny and bald so it's OK, I'm never going to be on the front cover of Vogue (unless someone wants a challenge to get this to happen !!).

Thankfully, I only have a little over a year before I can retire with enough money to not starve and live in a house that I can almost afford ... After that, who knows, maybe a new modelling career beckons ....