Hey Pandas, What Are Some Things That You’re Just ‘Over And Done’ With?
Anything out there that’s overrated, overused, ridiculously expensive, ruined by the wealthy?
Job hunting I'm completely and utterly fed up with it. Something is gonna have to give and I think it's going to be be me!
Social media
Reality TV
Movies longer than 2 hours
AITA-Stories that’s obviously made up and stupid like: “Oh am I the a*****e for telling my MIL not to kick a homeless person in the face and give his dog up for adoption? I gave this epic speech but now I am not sure…” oh, f-off!
Avocados- to expensive and unethical farming.
Diamonds- greed driven and unethical mining.
EVs- charging anxiety, expense.
Republicans- self explanatory
Elon Musk- can we send him on a one way trip on one of his rockets?
Twitter/X- if everyone quit using it, Elon, musk, fails. Come on y’all let’s make this happen.
Facebook- fake
Instagram- more fake.
Starbucks- i’m saving a ton by not subscribing to the blind consumerism mentality
Airline industry- when did it become such a nightmare?
Weddings- if I need some drama, I’ll just watch some TV
Donald Trump- can he ride with Elon?
Keeping up with the Jonses- they’re broke
The Kardashians
Yup, I'm finished with caring one little bit about what other people think about how I look / sound / think. I still like people who have different views from me, in fact I have many friends who disagree with my political stance as much as I do with theirs, however, we are civilised and like each other so we agree to disagree, only coming together, politically, to kick back against extremism.
As for how I look, I really don't give a s**t, I'm 65+, skinny and bald so it's OK, I'm never going to be on the front cover of Vogue (unless someone wants a challenge to get this to happen !!).
Thankfully, I only have a little over a year before I can retire with enough money to not starve and live in a house that I can almost afford ... After that, who knows, maybe a new modelling career beckons ....