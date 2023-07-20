I just want to know if anyone I know needs help so that I can assist them. That's about it. I doubt many people will comment on this (I myself often ignore these types of posts), but I would really appreciate it if you did!

Remember that you deserve to have a great day, every day, even if you don’t think you do! And if you’re struggling with something yourself, I believe in you! Things will get better! And if you feel like you're at rock bottom, then remember the only way to go from there is up! (Sorry for the cliché sayings, but I’m in a good mood and want to spread that around the community.)