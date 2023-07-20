4submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Signs That Someone Might Need Help Mentally (Like Depression, Anxiety, And The Like)?
I just want to know if anyone I know needs help so that I can assist them. That's about it. I doubt many people will comment on this (I myself often ignore these types of posts), but I would really appreciate it if you did!
Remember that you deserve to have a great day, every day, even if you don’t think you do! And if you’re struggling with something yourself, I believe in you! Things will get better! And if you feel like you're at rock bottom, then remember the only way to go from there is up! (Sorry for the cliché sayings, but I’m in a good mood and want to spread that around the community.)
life sucks. but thanks. at least you try to care.
Probably if there's been a drastic change in behaviour, if you're usually up beat and suddenly for a few days they're quiet or angry they may not be "just tired" as some people assume and something is going on.
Hope this helps!
Sometimes, the biggest sign is no sign at all.
Even with mental health being talked about a lot more, people still don't like to talk about their personal problems and feelings.
'The happiest guy in the room, is one carrying the heaviest weight'. I always thought that quote was about the pressure of social acceptance, but now I think it's actually about how you can never tell how someone is feeling because people try to compensate for their insecurities.
I just wanna say thanks, it means a lot.
Anyway, I read somewhere that hot showers are typically taken by lonely people because they simulate the feeling of being social I guess? Bonus loneliness points if they sit down too. Whenever I feel really bad, I take a hot shower and usually sit down and let the water fall down like I’m in a music video or something.
Also: if they take cold showers they’re either a psycho or really overheated.