Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of The Weirdest Shower Thoughts You Have Ever Had?
If tomatoes are fruit, is ketchup jam? What if oxygen is just a poisonous gas that takes 85–100 years to kill us?
As a kid, my parents taught me not to believe everything I saw on TV; now I have to teach them not to believe everything they see on Facebook! Post the most random shower thoughts you have ever had here!
Searching up for a new laptop on your current computer is like forcing your computer to dig its own grave...
'Why don't I just stay in here all day?'
Paraphrased from Mort, Terry Pratchett.
Why doesn't the sun come out at night when it is needed?