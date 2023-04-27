If tomatoes are fruit, is ketchup jam? What if oxygen is just a poisonous gas that takes 85–100 years to kill us?

As a kid, my parents taught me not to believe everything I saw on TV; now I have to teach them not to believe everything they see on Facebook! Post the most random shower thoughts you have ever had here!

#1

Searching up for a new laptop on your current computer is like forcing your computer to dig its own grave...

cutepanda
#2

'Why don't I just stay in here all day?'

Sad Quokka
#3

Paraphrased from Mort, Terry Pratchett.

Why doesn't the sun come out at night when it is needed?

Nathaniel
