Post your rescue/adoption pet!

#1

Jade (The Cat), Chanel (The Dog) And Salem (The Cat)

2points
brenna wilson
#2

Jade Was Only 2 Weeks Old Was Bottle Fed And Came Home In My Backpack On Top Of My Wallet

2points
brenna wilson
#3

Salem In The Gutter On Roof

2points
brenna wilson
#4

Show Me Those Pretty Teeth Chanel

2points
brenna wilson
#5

Turkey Watching

2points
brenna wilson
#6

Love

2points
brenna wilson
#7

Wake Up I Wanna Play

2points
brenna wilson
#8

Presenting Gillu!!! She Is A Complete Foody. We Rescued Her With Her Two Siblings But The Other Two Didn't Survive 😔

1point
Nilisha
#9

There Was A Bird's Nest On The Roof…

0points
Oskar Hauser
