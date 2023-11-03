1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Share A Scary Or Unsettling Fact About Yourself Or Someone You Know
Hey pandas, drop a chilling detail about yourself or someone close to you, and don't forget to tell us the eerie story behind it.
This post may include affiliate links.
A few weeks ago I found my best friend dead in his home. 50 yrs old. He lived with me for a year just before that. He'd just got a home, got a job, and was getting settled after a bad divorce, and several suicide attempts.
I was sure it was self inflicted, but it was natural causes.