Hey pandas, drop a chilling detail about yourself or someone close to you, and don't forget to tell us the eerie story behind it.

#1

A few weeks ago I found my best friend dead in his home. 50 yrs old. He lived with me for a year just before that. He'd just got a home, got a job, and was getting settled after a bad divorce, and several suicide attempts.
I was sure it was self inflicted, but it was natural causes.

XenoMurph
