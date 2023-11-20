Drawing can be an easy way to self-soothe or to relax and explore your own mind and the creativity that your wonderful mind can produce, because if you’ve drawn before you know that it can be calming at times to just let go of reality and let your imagination sketch your own.

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload from computerUpload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish