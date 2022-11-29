You have 24 hours left. Better make the best of it. Share your desires below.

#1 I would pet every dog I possibly can.

I would also Tell someone that I will die in 1 day if they don't give me 1,000,000 dollars.

#2 Watch my favorite movies. Have a good pizza. And then get drunk at 23 hours and go to sleep.

#3 I got no idea tbh.

#4 I'd buy a bottle of wine, a bag of crisps and a jar of my favourite green olives (filled with garlic), and then I'd climb into my old VW Bus Ottilie, play all my favourite songs at full blast, and we'd drive out to the ocean. Then I‘d just sit on the beach, eat and drink until I have to "go“.

#5 Marry my boyfriend, go to my favourite museum, and then watch Jurassic Park.