13submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, If You Had A Theme Song, What Would It Be?
Share the theme song that you think describes you the most!
This post may include affiliate links.
Same as the answer to my favorite song.... "Be all things" by Chelsea Wolfe.... Boring I know but this song just defines me....
NEVER GONNA GIVE YOU UP!!! we all know it.
Choice by Jack Stauber, it sums up my life basically.
bohemian rhapsody because i have listened to that song for the longest time
The only thing they fear is you
Scrawny by Wallows. It is just perfect. Good sounding and the lyrics are just me
It's not a massively popular song, but I'd pick:
"Where the Skies End" by Starset.
The line "We weren't just born to fade" alone pretty much sums up my life philosophy.
Pink Floyd - Brain Damage. Specifically "there's someone in my head, but it's not me". I wish they'd shut up. Other me can be a real pita.
Funny Answer: Imperial March
Real Answer: The End - The Doors
Subway Sexist
Either Anti Hero (Taylor Swift) or Girls (Girl in Red)
I'd Rather be Me from the original Broadway play of Mean Girls. I love that song so much and I think it kinda fits me.
Just got Paid by ZZ Top or The Legend of the Wooley Swamp by The Charlie Daniels Band. Both songs have a great riff and I wouldnt mind either one playing anytime I enter a room.