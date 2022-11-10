Share the theme song that you think describes you the most!

#1

Same as the answer to my favorite song.... "Be all things" by Chelsea Wolfe.... Boring I know but this song just defines me....

K- THULU
#2

NEVER GONNA GIVE YOU UP!!! we all know it.

Fell Ripley(she, they, potato)
#3

Choice by Jack Stauber, it sums up my life basically.

TheHalloweenTeen
#4

bohemian rhapsody because i have listened to that song for the longest time

Panzerkampfwagen VII Löwe
ThisIsMe
ThisIsMe
Community Member
I was going to say the same! Not because of the lyrics, but because it was unique (like each of us), I can never turn it off when it starts playing, and Queen is my go-to when I need something to pick me up.

#5

The only thing they fear is you

Duckbadger
#6

Scrawny by Wallows. It is just perfect. Good sounding and the lyrics are just me

IDRK
#7

It's not a massively popular song, but I'd pick:
"Where the Skies End" by Starset.
The line "We weren't just born to fade" alone pretty much sums up my life philosophy.

Luke Branwen
#8

Pink Floyd - Brain Damage. Specifically "there's someone in my head, but it's not me". I wish they'd shut up. Other me can be a real pita.

VonBlade
#9

Funny Answer: Imperial March
Real Answer: The End - The Doors

Thorsten Massow
#10

Subway Sexist

Mike Oxlong
#11

Either Anti Hero (Taylor Swift) or Girls (Girl in Red)

that one ace lesbian demigirl
#12

I'd Rather be Me from the original Broadway play of Mean Girls. I love that song so much and I think it kinda fits me.

That_jalapeno_floofball
#13

Just got Paid by ZZ Top or The Legend of the Wooley Swamp by The Charlie Daniels Band. Both songs have a great riff and I wouldnt mind either one playing anytime I enter a room.

Matt C
