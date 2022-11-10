Share the theme song that you think describes you the most!

#1 Same as the answer to my favorite song.... "Be all things" by Chelsea Wolfe.... Boring I know but this song just defines me....

#2 NEVER GONNA GIVE YOU UP!!! we all know it.

#3 Choice by Jack Stauber, it sums up my life basically.

#4 bohemian rhapsody because i have listened to that song for the longest time

#5 The only thing they fear is you

#6 Scrawny by Wallows. It is just perfect. Good sounding and the lyrics are just me

#7 It's not a massively popular song, but I'd pick:

"Where the Skies End" by Starset.

The line "We weren't just born to fade" alone pretty much sums up my life philosophy.

#8 Pink Floyd - Brain Damage. Specifically "there's someone in my head, but it's not me". I wish they'd shut up. Other me can be a real pita.

#9 Funny Answer: Imperial March

Real Answer: The End - The Doors

#10 Subway Sexist

#11 Either Anti Hero (Taylor Swift) or Girls (Girl in Red)

#12 I'd Rather be Me from the original Broadway play of Mean Girls. I love that song so much and I think it kinda fits me.