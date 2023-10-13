As a female teenager, I've been misunderstood and I want to know if there are some pandas out there that feel the same way! :)

#1

I may look happy-go-lucky on the outside but on the inside I'm fighting with myself.

Emily
#2

Emotions are weird. They're a lot. However, that does NOT mean they aren't valid. Not everything I feel is a result of horomones or my period, and I can be actually angry for good reasons.

Bisexual Axolotls
#3

i dont rlly know. i guess i can think of some. hmmm... here:

1) menstruation is different for everyone. me personally, it hurts really really bad on the first day, and then for the rest of the time its not even rlly there. but it could be different for someone else

2) emotions are complicated. i think thats for everyone, regardless of gender. im not an emotional person(i'm hyperactive, jumpy, fun-loving and happy appearing but also being emotionless at the same time, idk how to describe it) and people take it in the wrong way sometimes.

idk i think thats all from me :D

shanila.pheonix_
#4

Almost all of us are insecure. Also teenagers are just kids that understand a bit more about the world. We're still immature, naive, whatever you want to call it. According to some studies by centers for disease control and prevention, teenage girls are also most at risk for suicidal thoughts and behaviors, mental health challenges, and experiences of violence. It's just hard to be a teenager in general

A Happy Doggo
